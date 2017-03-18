It’s a mad, mad, mad world…except in North Korea

The BBC continues to portray Trump as mad, demented, crazed, bonkers, deluded, paranoid, insane, completely off his rocker…evidence? None…but he does want to keep out illegal immigrants and Muslim terrorists…so he must be mad…yeah?. However, Kim Jong-un, leader of North Korea, who has enemies killed in various ingenius and interesting ways, as well as starving his people into submission and wants to start a war with everyone… is apparently not mad, he’s very rational…oh he smokes and he’s a fatso but no-one’s perfect hey….

Is North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un rational? Is Kim Jong-un rational? The new US ambassador to the United Nations thinks he is not. Nikki Haley said after North Korea’s simultaneous launch of four ballistic missiles: “This is not a rational person.” But is she right? He seems to have personal issues, such as eating a lot – photographs show his bulging girth – and being a fairly heavy smoker. But whatever these failings and foibles, is he actually irrational – which the Oxford English Dictionary defines as “not logical or reasonable, not endowed with the power of reason”? Scholars who study him think he is behaving very rationally, even with the purging and terrorising of those around him. Prof Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University in Seoul told the BBC: “He is perfectly rational. He sometimes overdoes it. He sometimes tends to apply excessive force…..he feels it’s better to overdo it. It’s better to kill nine loyal generals and one potential conspirator than to allow a conspirator to stay alive.” “But he is rational…. If you don’t take my word for it, read Shakespeare.”

The North Korea that the BBC not so long ago told us was like Disneyland and everyone should visit….

We are witnessing an ‘ amazing stage, an incredible event….there is something here that these people have got, this system has got….the minders are really really wonderful…you only get to see what they want you to see but you really do get a sense of what life is like for Koreans…picnics and dances at the weekend….an element of Disney involved….it makes you appreciate just how different life could be from the life you lead at home….absolutely a thumbs up to go see one of the great spectacles of the world’

….although John Sweeney thought it was a Fascist state…an idea he put forth as the camera carefully hid the gigantic commie hammer and sickle on the side of a building….John Sweeney who deliberately put students in huge danger as he ‘infiltrated’ North Korea….Sweeney told us North Korea was…

‘A state that is more like Hitler’s Germany than any other state in the world, It is extraordinarily scary, dark and evil….. We maintain all of the students were aware of the risk.’

The BBC thought their story was worth putting the lives of the students at risk…

Here is the official voice of the BBC: Defending the decision, BBC News head of programmes Ceri Thomas said: “This is an important piece of public interest journalism.” Asked whether that justified putting student lives at risk, he replied: “We think it does.”

Are you starting to think maybe Trump is the only rational one in the room?