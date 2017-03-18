BBC have landed themselves in it over this!
“The BBC‘s Asian Network has provoked uproar by asking its Twitter followers ‘what is the right punishment for blasphemy?’
A video posted on its account shows Muslim activist Shazia Awan asking followers to get in touch and offer their opinions on how blasphemy should be dealt with. Her assumption that blasphemy – which is still punishable by death in some Muslim countries – should also be punished in Britain shocked many viewers.”
The BBC -actively pushing dark ages values.
I suspect that the death penalty will be re-introduced in the UK for blasphemy. But only blasphemy against Islam. With the full support of the BBC , of course.
I have noted this story from the BBC main website. They have been flagging this story up since yesterday on their BBC Asia News Homepage, with the link title: Pakistan tackles Facebook on blasphemy: Pakistan says Facebook will send a team to discuss its concerns about “blasphemous content”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world/asia
The headline is not in anyway negative to the idea of Pakistan introducing a blasphemy regulator on facebook. In fact they are presenting it as something that needs to be addressed and good Pakistan authorities are going to try to do something about these evil blasphemers.
The actual report is headlined: “Pakistan asks Facebook to help fight blasphemy”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-39300270
The BBC report is very favourable to the idea of blasphemy laws being introduced on facebook and elsewhere. More or less saying it is wrong to blaspheme the Quran and the one they call Muhammad etc. Islamophobia is a sort of legal term that is also being used to re-introduce blasphemy laws to protect Islam in Europe, Canada and elsewhere. When Islamists murdered cartoonists working for the satirical comic Charlie Hebdo, there was a lot of support for the idea that the cartoonists brought it upon themselves by depicting images of the one they call Muhammad – which Islam considers blasphemous, punishable by death.
Fair comment. The Islamists are winning on all fronts, supported by dhimmis like the BBC and that idiot Zuckerberg.
PS, Zuckerberg. A Jew who fully supports Islam. Mark, do you think they will spare you ?
