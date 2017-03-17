Here you go, a new thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail the bias here,
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- StewGreen March 18, 2017 at 12:54 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….I bet an Arts Council grant paid for this political statement "Resettled refugees with a refugee shelter which has been...
- Grant March 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Space, LOL ! That is a horrible thought.
- Spacemonkey March 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Only the BBC could report the POTUS refusing to perform like a seal in a bad light. Maybe if they...
- Fedup March 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….A new hobby Seeing how long ( if ever) the al Beeb admits! That the terrorist ( alleged ) was...
- Grant March 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….BBC, There is one thing which the BBC are world leaders in and that is Fake News. Never believe anything...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate March 18, 2017 at 12:37 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….This headline BBC story that Trump refused to shake Merkel's hand is just another piece of BBC fake news and...
- Stella2 March 18, 2017 at 12:36 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Unbelievable. Well, in a world where "fair" and "impartial" mean what they should, it would be. PS. At first, I...
- Ricks Assessment March 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Picture in the BBC 'news' website report shows disrupted passengers. Prominent in the photo is a headscarf.
- ObiWan March 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Grant, just wait until Ramadan kicks off in late May. By the then BBC coverage will be approaching Peak Dissemble,...
- StewGreen March 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…."Teach pupils to spot fake news, says education expert,and what about sky's,bbc's BS" Telegraph : http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2017/...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
BBC Website describes the Orly terrorist as “radicalised”. Radicalised christian perhaps. All other news outlets call him muslim. The BBC is beyond a joke.
9 likes
Grant, just wait until Ramadan kicks off in late May. By the then BBC coverage will be approaching Peak Dissemble, even as the bombs go off around Europe,
3 likes
Picture in the BBC ‘news’ website report shows disrupted passengers. Prominent in the photo is a headscarf.
2 likes
As mentioned by Grant, no mention of the words muslim, islamic or even terrorist.
Just a ‘man’ – huh, one of those again! – who was ‘radicalised’.
And of course ‘His motivation is not yet known.’
Here’s a wild guess al beebeera: he was a muslim terrorist and his motivation was to kill infidels as part of jihad as instructed by his terrorist manual known as the koran in order to cause terror.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-39314250
A man has been shot dead after trying to seize a soldier’s weapon at Orly airport in Paris, French officials say.
He was killed by the security forces in a shop after the attack in the airport’s southern terminal.
The airport has been shut after what the authorities described as an extremely serious incident.
The man was on a watch-list of radicalised individuals and had been involved in a shooting hours earlier in the north of Paris, officials say.
The sequence of events
Early on Saturday morning the suspect was stopped at a checkpoint in northern Paris and fired at police with a pellet gun before escaping in a car that was later found abandoned in the southern suburbs.
He is then believed to have stolen another car that was found at Orly airport. The timing of the sequence of events fits, says the BBC’s Hugh Schofield in Paris.
At the airport 90 minutes later the man approached a military patrol and tried to seize a weapon from one of the soldiers, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
She managed to keep hold of the gun, and two other soldiers opened fire on the attacker, killing him.
His motivation is not yet known.
5 likes
BBC ‘ News by Omission’
1 O’Clock news is a joke – bit of a kerfuffle in Paris
Now onto Gordon Brown – who?
4 likes
A new hobby
Seeing how long ( if ever) the al Beeb admits! That the terrorist ( alleged ) was motivated by Islamic fundamentalism. No mention on the lunchtime BBC ‘news’ but the guardian has fessed up to it.
I’ve set a timer to see whether it gets mentioned. No doubt the French police will be under pressure to play it down too because the powers that be don’t want to give Le Pen more votes.
I suspect the Beeb news managers will come up with a bigger story to take the French terrorist attack away.
I enjoy the way the Beeb described the result of the Dutch as a defeat for populism ( i.e. The views of ordinary people) despite getting second place . I’m finding it difficult to find actual voter numbers as opposed to seats… can anyone help please?
2 likes
BBC 12pm tv news appears to let slip via a vox pop with an eyewitness that the armed soldier attacked in the airport was female.
5 likes
C) Plot twist- wearing a pink beret.
Warning: coverage may be smaller than it appears elsewhere:
http://isthebbcbiased.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/compare-and-contrast.html?
4 likes
I enjoyed that video about the woman who dressed as a man and wrote about how you are treated differently.
What whining feminists never mention is how extreme the sex drive is in men and what obscene power this gives attractive women. As Chris Rock says, “It is easy for women to turn down dick because ever since you were fourteen every guy you meet has been trying to have sex with you.” Girls learn from a young age that they can use their sexuality to wrap men round their little finger. They say men earn more overall (because they work longer hours), but how much of their earnings are spent on women? As another stand-up said:
“I appreciate you coming out as tickets for this show are expensive. For men. For women it’s the same they have always been: free. Paid for by your bloke.”
4 likes
If that was Frankie Boyle, he’d never rework on BBC again.
0 likes
Islamofascist Turkish Minister, Mevlut Cavasoglu, says ” Wars of religion will start in Europe “. I would have thought this would be a big story on the BBC. Can’t seem to find it on their useless website though.
4 likes
“Teach pupils to spot fake news, says education expert,and what about sky’s,bbc’s BS”
Telegraph : http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2017/03/18/teach-children-fake-news-stop-becoming-extremists-oecd-says/
1 likes
This headline BBC story that Trump refused to shake Merkel’s hand is just another piece of BBC fake news and distortion. Trump shook hands when they met, patted her on the back as he does. He offered his hand at the end of their news conference and they shook hands again. He then patted her on the back as he does to everyone. Even the BBC video clip reveals this.
The only thing he did was to ignore a journalist’s demand for him to shake hands with Merkel on demand so that the journalist could get a photograph of it. Big deal, yet the BBC feckers turn it into a sensationalist headline of Trump refusing to shake hands.
Weirdly in the BBC video clip the BBC have a strange sideswipe at Ivanka Trump mentioning her when there was no need to – with the inference being Ivanka Trump shouldn’t have been present when the US business team met with the German business team to discuss trade. What hypocritical feckers the BBC are. They are all for women’s rights etc but when it comes to Ivanka Trump they often present her as a money grabbing interfering slapper.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39311760
6 likes
BBC,
There is one thing which the BBC are world leaders in and that is Fake News. Never believe anything they say about anything.
6 likes
Only the BBC could report the POTUS refusing to perform like a seal in a bad light. Maybe if they had asked him to grab her by the pussy he would have obliged.
3 likes
Space,
LOL ! That is a horrible thought.
0 likes
I bet an Arts Council grant paid for this political statement
“Resettled refugees with a refugee shelter which has been built at #Yorkshire #Sculpture Park today.”
0 likes