WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

Here you go, a new thread to see us all off into the weekend! Detail the bias here,
I just noticed the interview on Thursday morning with Mr. Raab MP, he got a right grilling. It was a disgrace, especially with the respect shown to Labour and the lying limp-dims.
Roger Waters takes ‘The Wall’ Concerts to 57 Islamic Countries to Protest against Sharia Law and Execution of Homosexuals by having Walls Fall on Them
Having supported every wall-related cause and courageously stared down the free world over hundreds of minor injustices involving walls, co-founder and former lead singer of Pink Floyd Roger Waters has announced that he will take ‘The Wall’ performances to the Muslim world to protest the practice of crushing homosexuals with walls.
“I’ve already dragged my Wall concerts around the world to protest against walls, fences, and miscellaneous types of enclosures,” explains Waters. “There’s no reason I should exclude Muslim countries just because the cause would be real and the album’s message would actually apply.”
~
“After my wall protest in Israel, a holler against death walls in Muslim countries would just be a hop, skip, and a jump away. I was literally only one zip code away from doing this anyhow,” says the legendary author of the we don’t need no education jingle.
Indeed, it won’t be the first time the singer braves the Middle East. In 2006 he defiantly protested the border wall in Israel that keeps gays escaping Gaza and the West Bank from having walls fall on them, including those that may topple onto them at Israeli night clubs because of suicide bombers.
“It fills me with horror,” Mr. Waters said at the time. “The thought of being constrained by something like this – it’s like living in a giant prison.” He adapted the lyrics of the famous song to: “We don’t need no occupation. We don’t need no racist wall.” Before performing, Waters spray-painted graffiti across part of the wall near Bethlehem, reading “No thought control,” and urged Israel to tear down the wall, since preventing anyone from killing Jews is by definition racist.
“After my Israel trip I have received many letters from fans in Muslim countries,” says Waters. “Most of them happened to be homosexuals who pleaded with me to come and perform The Wall in their area, as a way to raise awareness about the walls of death that are being dropped on gays there in accordance with the Hadith.”
As an artist and therefore not a hypocrite, not a coward, and not one to measure Muslims by different standards from the rest of humanity, Waters decided to rise to the challenge of speaking to a part of the world where “thought control” is the understatement of the 7th century.
“If I did it in Israel and Berlin, I should be able to take The Wall to Islamic countries to benefit gay rights there,” says Waters. “If all cultures are equal, what worked in Israel should also work in Saudi Arabia. I honestly believe that Muslim cultures are just as mentally and morally equipped as the Western cultures, if not more so. Besides, a gesture like this would add a nice new touch to my image as an artist with a message who brings meaning to his lyrics, one who has always defended progress against irony and sarcasm.”
I’ll believe it when I see it. Which muslim countries does he have in mind and have any of them agreed he can perform? If he manages to perform as this report implies it will be interesting to see what the leaders of the muslim cult threaten him with.
Quick link to previous page of comments from today Friday
News : New rules mean non-EU migrants must provide criminal record checks
Seems old law said
“British person tell us you have no criminal record, bring your UK criminal records check, before you work in this school”
“Foreign person tell us you have no criminal record, bring your UK criminal records check, before you work in this school… but we won’t ask for any criminal record from the place you just came from”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4323442/Non-EU-migrants-provide-criminal-record-checks.html
Feedback : was a bit boring, I’d seen an orchestrated Twitter campaign to get them to mention BBC’s supposed lack of coverage of Tory Election scandal.
..in the end Feedback didn’t cover the topic.
For School reporter Day Child reporter “I have learnt that the BBC focus on unbiased reports ”
Are they reading off a card?
PS …
If that BBC Mount Etna crew got their jackets burnt then they were surely not complying with H&S standards
I received a letter today stating:- You can reduce the amount of any penalty by giving us assistance throughout our check. We call this assistance the “quality of disclosure” or “telling, helping and giving”.
It’s actually about a VAT inspection, but the way it’s written one could think it was from TVL.
Oh There’s a new film out I wonder if the BBC will help it get some free publicity ?
“Get Out is a horror thriller about a black man who discovers that his white girlfriend’s parents are involved in a sinister conspiracy to keep their wealthy suburb racially monochrome. ”
Sounds like a #BbcPetIssue
Only 3 specific pages about it so far, plus 3 pages mention it.
Roger Waters has been widely accused for years of being an anti-Semite by Pro-Israel people.The argument being why are the Roger Waters so obessed with Palestinisn human rights when they are not with so many other similar ethnic groups with grievances such as the Muslim minorities in Chezna,China,Kashmir Myanmir etc The ProIsrael lobby claiming that the obsession is not about Palestinians but aboutwho the perceived `bad guys` are i.e the Jews
Essentially after the holocaust anti-semites could no longer be respectively be publicly anti-Semitic so they have used attacking Israel as a cover.
Maybe Waters is doing `his wall` tour of Islamic countries to change his image.
I have noticed quite a few former very vocal anti-Isrealis left wingers like Owen Jones trying to repeatedly state publicly that they are against `anti-Semitism`
Maybe they are looking at some of their left wing & Islamic bedfellows and trying to put some distance between themselves and those overt antisemitics who clearly barely care about being seen as antisemitic
Thought I’d repost my cartoon of the week for y’all
(the midweek thread closed just a couple hours after I posted it there)
But what does it mean?
The BBC and other news outlets are reporting a “man” who they say is a “student” has been freed following his arrest and admission to sexual intercourse with a girl, who turned out to be twelve years old. This is defined as rape and he has just been let off for rape. His name is Daniel Cieslak.
What I am trying to find out, and it is not being published, is whether he is a foreign student and what is his nationality. This information for some reason is deliberately being kept secret. If he were a Scotsman or an Englishman you can be certain they would say he was a Scotsman or Englishman rather than just a “man”.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-39305042
Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate
In the referenced article it states he was “Polish-born”
http://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/crime/edinburgh-rapist-thought-girl-was-16-1-4369745
Cieslak is a Polish name according to Wiki. Whether he or his family have lived here long is another question.
A foreign student born in Poland
The BBC are reporting a painting has been saved for the nation: “Monarch of the Glen painting saved for nation”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-edinburgh-east-fife-39289937
Yet oddly the BBC is not saving for the Nation the English Culture, which it sees as horribly white and racist.
I note how the BBC are prominently reporting on their website about the white man in court for rape.
When there were gangs of ‘Asian’ men raping white girls on an industrial scale, they went to court to shut him up. Were it not for that bold reporter Andrew Norfolk breaking the taboo it would still be going on without the Ministry of Truth mentioning it; it is probably still going on to an unimaginable level. Leopards do not change their spots. Free, fair and impartial? Expensive, unfair and biased.
I meant to say they took the people who tried to do something about the he rape gangs to court for inciting racial hatred. Clearly they have the whole thing diametrically wrong – what depths of hatred must you have to think it is ok to ruin school girls’ lives like they just because they have different colour skin to yours?
A few years ago I bought a digital radio.
I discovered Radio 4 Extra.
What a relief from tuning into BBC World Service at night …the shop window for gaining entry into the UK for anyone and every one!
However my enjoyment has been short lived as the BBC has increasingly politicised the content of 4 Extra with PC and multiculturalism enrichment
There must be an alternative to the BBC!
Ideas welcome!
The bBBC report on George Osborne becoming editor of the London Evening Standard.
Now, like him or loathe him, Osborne makes no claim to be impartial.
But……unlike that……
The bBBC report is given by Amol Rajan, who is filmed standing outside Northcliffe House and announces “when I worked in this building as the editor of the Independent”
The Independent. That impartial newspaper.
The BBC. That impartial broadcaster.
LOL.
Just spend the time to watch this video by a woman who started off as a Feminist and now describes herself as a ‘conservative lesbian’
She lived 18 months as a man and was shocked to find that ALL the feminist memes are dead wrong and it is in reality men who are the victims of what she calls female privilege.
Lesbian Feminist lives as a man for 18 months but afterwards is more appreciative of her female privilege and is happy to get back to life as a woman.
The dating adventures are the most breath taking. Ned is on the receiving end of women’s boring, self-pitying monologues and endless tirades about what bastards men are. His dates all suspect he is as bad as the rest of them: ‘They made every man they met into a wolf, even when that man was a woman.’
I can tell you that the usual rabid feminists are not at all happy with this book denying that there is any merit in it and in the usual blinkered bigoted way ignored what she found and carried on with their delusions as if nothing had changed.
I managed a minute of the Now Show on Radio 4. Instantly they bash Trump for being orange. It is out of order how they mock him for his appearance. Then the comic says something about how people who have a problem with the Burqa are just as bad as they want to wear hoods like the KKK. I need a safe space!
Isn’t the idea of banning speakers you find offensive ridiculous? I did not want to listen to this twat so I just listened to something else. I would never say other people could not listen to it if they wanted to, even though I find it so deeply offensive and am fully triggered.
