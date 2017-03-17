BLACK AND WHITE CONTINUED

A B-BBC reader gives us a historical update by the BBC…
“I watched a program on BBC2 on the 14 march, “1066: A year to conquer England.” I was surprised to see that Robert de Beaumont (second in command to William the conquerer) was played by one Jotham Annan,who is a BLACK actor. Robert de Beaumont later became 1st Earl of Leicester, he was not black.’
Can’t say I am in the least surprised. The BBC is revising history to suit its own anti-White narrative.
This is common with the BBC. A year or so ago they produced a very good series of Shakespeare’s Historical plays. They were very well produced except that in each play, one of the characters had to be black. It spoilt the play, and I stopped watching. The BBC would never portray a black character as white, but will always try and portray a white character as black. It used to be called “inverse Racism”, but in the BBC, it is called “progressive thinking.”
That grated on me. I thought the three programmes good in the historical information, but why oh why did they have to ruin them with the unwelcome & unnecessary introduction of political correctness? I felt taken for a fool.
I suppose they have to keep pulling this kind of stunt to deflect attention from the “hideous whiteness” of BBC management.
I remember the Shakespeare History plays last year & found the black characters ridiculous, they also spoiled a good series of plays – high culture is sadly lacking on the BBC so why ruin the rare appearance with such nonsense.
Are we likely to see a white Othello?
.. I know, how about a biopic movie of Shaka Zulu played by a white actor?…..you know, it might just be allowed if Shaka was played by a white actress?…the world has gone mad!
