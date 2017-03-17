BLACK AND WHITE BIAS…

A Biased BBC reader writes

“A few weeks ago BBC reported this story: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38561883 about a black woman who was given a tiny tip along with a racist message that was scrolled on the receipt. She received widespread publicity, and a fund raising campaign was set up for her, with a few thousand dollars raised. It now turns out that the receipt may well have been faked, by herself.

I asked BBC if they would run a follow up story on it as, if they didn’t, then once again the public will have been mislead with yet another story about apparent racism. I received an official reply back from a Stewart Webb today which basically comes up the excuse that they have to make decisions on what stories they run, and basically the story is no longer relevant now.

So, that’s it. The BBC are happy to run stories that demonize white people and, even if they find out the story is wrong, they refuse to correct it later. And they claim to be impartial?”