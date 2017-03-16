Trucker Trauma

A nightmare, an absolute nightmare…how do people cope with the horrendous working conditions?….No, Not Sgt Blackman who served several operational tours each lasting 6 months in which he would have lived in extremely basic conditions, probably living off ration packs most of the time, no running water or toilets, sleeping in cramped, hot, dusty places with the constant threat of rockets or mortars, probably under fire every day, on call 24 hours a day, and when he does go out on patrol he’s likely carrying 100lbs of gear in 45° heat across harsh terrain, always expecting to be shot at at any time or to step on a mine and kiss his legs goodbye…and with the possibility that if he is captured he may be skinned alive. No that’s not pressure, pressure is working for Ikea as a lorry driver. The BBC is very, very concerned about these poor drivers….the BBC has deployed its own special farces task force, Victoria Derbyshire, to end this disgrace…this “inhumane state of affairs’…..

Ikea drivers living in trucks for months Lorry drivers moving goods in Western Europe for Ikea and other retailers are living out of their cabs for months at a time, a BBC investigation has found. Some drivers – brought over from poorer countries by lorry firms based in Eastern Europe – say their salary is less than three pounds an hour. They say they cannot afford to live in the countries where they work. One said he felt “like a prisoner” in his cab. Ikea said it was “saddened by the testimonies” of the drivers

Something of an irony that the BBC is suddenly concerned about British workers being undercut by cheap foreign labour [BBC…racist hate mongers now?]…