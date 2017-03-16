Trucker Trauma

A nightmare, an absolute nightmare…how do people cope with the horrendous working conditions?….No, Not Sgt Blackman who served several operational tours each lasting 6 months in which he would have lived in extremely basic conditions, probably living off ration packs most of the time, no running water or toilets, sleeping in cramped, hot, dusty places with the constant threat of rockets or mortars, probably under fire every day, on call 24 hours a day, and when he does go out on patrol he’s likely carrying 100lbs of gear in 45° heat across harsh terrain, always expecting to be shot at at any time or to step on a mine and kiss his legs goodbye…and with the possibility that if he is captured he may be skinned alive. No that’s not pressure, pressure is working for Ikea as a lorry driver. The BBC is very, very concerned about these poor drivers….the BBC has deployed its own special farces task force, Victoria Derbyshire, to end this disgrace…this “inhumane state of affairs’…..
Ikea drivers living in trucks for months
Lorry drivers moving goods in Western Europe for Ikea and other retailers are living out of their cabs for months at a time, a BBC investigation has found.
Some drivers – brought over from poorer countries by lorry firms based in Eastern Europe – say their salary is less than three pounds an hour.
They say they cannot afford to live in the countries where they work. One said he felt “like a prisoner” in his cab.
Ikea said it was “saddened by the testimonies” of the drivers
Something of an irony that the BBC is suddenly concerned about British workers being undercut by cheap foreign labour [BBC…racist hate mongers now?]…
‘Far more foreign lorries’
British haulage companies are nervous that they will be undercut by companies that could be breaking the law.Jack Semple, from the Road Haulage Association, says: “We are seeing far more foreign lorries that are frankly less compliant with drivers’ hours and road-worthiness regulations.
“They have to get a grip on this because big, well-known UK retailers and other companies are making increasing use of these firms because they don’t cost very much.”
Alan how dare you ? How dare you put your own opinion, on our own blog, which you pay for ?
No the LeftMob won’t have that ..you have to have the same opinion as them or SHUT-UP.
Just as when Katy Hopkins was on the R4 Media Show today to talk about her own libel loss ..suddenly the R4 Facebook discussion had two separate threads with about 40 frothing vile comments on saying “How dare this mad, Right Wing, mentally ill person be given a platform, she is full of hate”
..they are not big on understanding irony.
The BBC staff/producers seem to live in the same frothing bubbleworld.
