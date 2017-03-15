Tax-idermy…The Media stuffs itself

The BBC is very excited…there’s been a huge leak…Trump’s 12 year old, 2005 tax returns have been made public…well, parts of it…it’s their top, headlining story….

Top Stories Donald Trump 2005 tax return leaked Financial details revealed by a US TV network trigger an angry response from the White House.

Shame that in 2016 the Wall Street Journal published the story already….

Curiously the BBC is limiting its ‘research’ to a very short story….no twitter reaction, coz MSNBC is getting spanked, no comparison with Obama coz Obama paid a rate of 19% whilst Trump paid 24%, and no link to Clinton’s comments…

Hillary Clinton speculated that one reason Donald Trump might not have released his tax returns is that “he doesn’t want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he’s paid nothing in federal taxes.”

You can bet your bottom dollar [net tax] that the BBC is scrambling hard to turn this story into a negative for Trump and is busy turning over every stone in the attempt to dig up some dirt, any dirt at all, to make Trump look bad…..just unfortunate this 12 year old tax release story doesn’t.