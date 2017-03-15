Tax-idermy…The Media stuffs itself

The BBC is very excited…there’s been a huge leak…Trump’s 12 year old, 2005 tax returns have been made public…well, parts of it…it’s their top, headlining story….
Top Stories
Donald Trump 2005 tax return leaked
Financial details revealed by a US TV network trigger an angry response from the White House.
Shame that in 2016 the Wall Street Journal published the story already….
Donald Trump Got a Big Break on 2005 Taxes
Curiously the BBC is limiting its ‘research’ to a very short story….no twitter reaction, coz MSNBC is getting spanked, no comparison with Obama coz Obama paid a rate of 19% whilst Trump paid 24%, and no link to Clinton’s comments…
Hillary Clinton speculated that one reason Donald Trump might not have released his tax returns is that “he doesn’t want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he’s paid nothing in federal taxes.”
You can bet your bottom dollar [net tax] that the BBC is scrambling hard to turn this story into a negative for Trump and is busy turning over every stone in the attempt to dig up some dirt, any dirt at all, to make Trump look bad…..just unfortunate this 12 year old tax release story doesn’t.
More Fake News from the BBC, trying to slag off The Donald (it will never miss what it perceives to be an opportunity). He actually paid 25% tax (2005) as opposed e.g.to the 13.5%
paid by Bernie Sanders for 2014.
On radio 4 this morning,seems he paid about 25% tax that year which is good enough, but the leak is ILLEGAL, will anyone be punished I wonder?
Just how grubby and unprincipled are the regressive media prepared to be in their desperation to delegitimize Trump? This is beyond contempt. The msm really are a total and utter laughing stock – FAKE NEWS all the way, every day. Even the BBC can’t find a plausible way to find fault with Trump’s tax arrangements – BUT THEY WON’T STOP TRYING.
Did they ever treat the sainted Obama to this kind of relentless sneer – even when Barry was daily murdering muslim children with his drone attacks?
I can’t write here what I really think of the msm for fear of being banned for wildly obscene and offensive language. The double standards in the msm are staggering. STAGGERING.
Obi,
Totally agree. Obama was a total fake and a fraud and the BBC did nothing to expose him. Pathetic.
I think that maybe even some on the left will be embarrassed by the antics of that little boy Maddow.
It’s like they are so demented in their attempts to subvert the will of the people and slag The President of the United States off they can’t even begin to think rationally. If I sent them a mars bar wrapper with ‘Trump is a fool’ written on it they would be featuring it as ‘Proof’ on the ten o clock news.
