One Blackman the BBC doesn’t like

Sgt Blackman’s conviction for shooting a mortally wounded Taliban terrorist is reduced from murder to manslaughter…justice is served…the BBC’s reaction, as given to us by Tony Livesey a couple of minutes ago [around 17:30] on 5 Live, is that perhaps we should be giving some justice to the Taliban fighter.

Blackman’s lawyer, Jonathan Goldberg, essentially, very politely, well, not really, told Livesey to fuck off and stick his political correct attitude up his arse. If only more people stood up to the self-appointed, holier-than-thou, moral thought police that BBC employees believe themselves to be.