One Blackman the BBC doesn’t like

Sgt Blackman’s conviction for shooting a mortally wounded Taliban terrorist is reduced from murder to manslaughter…justice is served…the BBC’s reaction, as given to us by Tony Livesey a couple of minutes ago [around 17:30] on 5 Live, is that perhaps we should be giving some justice to the Taliban fighter.
Blackman’s lawyer, Jonathan Goldberg, essentially, very politely, well, not really, told Livesey to fuck off and stick his political correct attitude up his arse. If only more people stood up to the self-appointed, holier-than-thou, moral thought police that BBC employees believe themselves to be.
It would appear that most rational people would have sympathy for Marine A. But not the BBC.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39282574
This is a quote from Jonathan Beale
Defence correspondent, BBC News
“There is much public sympathy for Blackman, 42, but few people who have watched the full video of the killing – recorded by another marine’s helmet-mounted camera – would describe him as a hero.”
Doesn’t the fact that he was out, fighting in Afghanistan already make him a hero?
I will only be completely happy when this brave individual gets a full pardon, plus the compensation he fully deserves..
Now sack the senior officers who abandoned him.
This is one of those events which shows up the BBC for the anti British subversive self serving organisation it has become. I am an ordinary joe . I have no connections with the armed services.
All I would add to RM Blackman and his colleagues is “Thank you”.
Since the election of the Tory Government and since the brexit vote in theory the political landscape should have changed from the Tory/Lib years and you would have thought the BBC would now reflect this fact.
Plainly this has not happened and I think since the BBC was given its “traitors charter” renewal, if anything it has become even more shrill in pushing its “progressive” agenda at the expense of compassion for our own people and common sense.
Basically I am not surprised Livesy took this angle as he and the BBC represent the hypocritical, metropolitan, liberal chattering classes who love all things anti establishment but would be the first to demand protection from the state if they felt their physical safety was ever being directly threatened.
As for Sergeant Blackman – These bastards will never have any sympathy for a man who would put his life on the line for his country. Because as far as they are concerned they have no country and see living in the UK purely as an expedient method for making lots of money.
In addition they see this as their divine “right” and therefore feel that they should never have to give anything back to their country.
If you are a thousand miles away it is easy to forget that someone has put his life on the line so the easy world you live in still functions smoothly.
This viewpoint is further magnified by the BBC who are also just an extension of the liberal metrosexual bubble and these liberals and and liberal media are locked together in some gross mutual masturbation excercise of self validation.
Not only do they lack the imagination to show any sympathy to blokes like Blackman. For all the above reasons they are innately hostile to anyone who shows any degree of pride or loyalty to their country. Probably because a small part of them realises that he has done stuff they could not even dream of and we cant have our liberals feeling inadequate so lets just bin everyone in the army as knuckle dragging physchos who just want to kill our favourite brown people. So we can occupy the moral high ground.
I say this as an ex lefty and I truly believe this is part of the reason why the liberals hate him and what he represents so much.
This I believe is why we are where we are. The media speculates why we are short of recruits for the armed forces – I wonder why – maybe they should ask Sergeant Blackman.
