MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……

On time and awaiting your attention. Please detail the bias here!

  1. Lucy Pevensey says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Bad News! CNN, Guardian & BBC are gleefully reporting “exit polls show Wilders defeat”

  2. StewGreen says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:05 am

    via @Pcar Today’s News not on BBC/MSM

    1. A Michigan district court judge ordered that Corinne Miller, the former director of epidemiology at the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, publicly apologize to the residents of Flint for withholding information about the presence of the Legionella bacteria, the microbe that causes Legionnaires’ disease, in the city’s drinking water.
    After pleading no contest to a charge of neglect, Miller also got a year’s probation and 300 hours of community service — essentially a slap on the wrist…..

    2. Leftists may be about to suffer their biggest cognitive dissonance seizure yet. Despite being told by the Obamas, the Clintons, Soros, and the mainstream media that Trump “is a racist islamophobe,” none other than Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman proclaimed Trump a “true friend of Muslims,” claiming the leader’s immigration ban does not target Islam.

    3. Merkel’s Migrant Deception
    As it now turns out, Hungary’s PM Victor Orbán was right about a “secret deal” all along. According to the latest revelations made by the German newspaper Die Welt, Chancellor Merkel, along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, had agreed to accept 150,000 to 200,000 Syrian migrants from Turkey into the EU without consulting other European member states.
    Opinion:

    Delingpole : Why I Totally Hate Big Oil – And Why You Should Too…
    Yep Mythical-big-oil funds the climate realists
    Actual Big Oil is in bed with the greens intimidated by them, but also playing along, cos anything that pushes up prices, pushes up profits ..and they’ll take green gimmick subsidies as well ..but it’s the consumers that pay extra for all that.
    (But it’s those little fracking corps that push down prices,
    By opening up the market and causing competition.)

  3. taffman says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

    “Brexit: Donald Tusk warns UK against ‘no deal threat”
    Great Britain does not take threats lightly, as Mr Hitler learned.
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39277845
    Interesting HYS running.

  4. taffman says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Good Brexit news !
    “UK unemployment fell in the three months to January but there was a sharp slowdown in wage growth.” But, there’s always a “But”.

    Also get this …….
    “The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% – it has not been lower than that since the summer of 1975.”
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-39277539
    Yes 1975 !

