- taffman March 16, 2017 at 1:08 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Good Brexit news ! "UK unemployment fell in the three months to January but there was a sharp slowdown in...
- taffman March 16, 2017 at 12:31 am on One Blackman the BBC doesn’t likeAlan While our present government watches and does nothing . Scrap the licence fee.
- taffman March 16, 2017 at 12:26 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……"Brexit: Donald Tusk warns UK against 'no deal threat" Great Britain does not take threats lightly, as Mr Hitler learned....
- Alan March 16, 2017 at 12:25 am on One Blackman the BBC doesn’t likeHaven't watched it yet but filmed by Chris Terrill who has been embedded with the Marines for a long time...
- BRISSLES March 16, 2017 at 12:16 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……I guarantee none of them are to Muslim women !
- BRISSLES March 16, 2017 at 12:12 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……They'd all rather drive taxis Chill ! On Sky, one Faisal Islam was asking part time Uber driver Vikta Cantpronouncehisname...
- StewGreen March 16, 2017 at 12:08 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……I don' hear Susan Boyle yet ..I'll have a look in the morning.
- StewGreen March 16, 2017 at 12:05 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……via @Pcar Today's News not on BBC/MSM 1. A Michigan district court judge ordered that Corinne Miller, the former director...
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 11:54 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Bad News! CNN, Guardian & BBC are gleefully reporting "exit polls show Wilders defeat"
- taffman March 15, 2017 at 11:51 pm on One Blackman the BBC doesn’t likeIsn't it about time that a British Government started looking after its own ? They are quick send our boys...
Bad News! CNN, Guardian & BBC are gleefully reporting “exit polls show Wilders defeat”
I don’ hear Susan Boyle yet
..I’ll have a look in the morning.
via @Pcar Today’s News not on BBC/MSM
1. A Michigan district court judge ordered that Corinne Miller, the former director of epidemiology at the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, publicly apologize to the residents of Flint for withholding information about the presence of the Legionella bacteria, the microbe that causes Legionnaires’ disease, in the city’s drinking water.
After pleading no contest to a charge of neglect, Miller also got a year’s probation and 300 hours of community service — essentially a slap on the wrist…..
2. Leftists may be about to suffer their biggest cognitive dissonance seizure yet. Despite being told by the Obamas, the Clintons, Soros, and the mainstream media that Trump “is a racist islamophobe,” none other than Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman proclaimed Trump a “true friend of Muslims,” claiming the leader’s immigration ban does not target Islam.
3. Merkel’s Migrant Deception
As it now turns out, Hungary’s PM Victor Orbán was right about a “secret deal” all along. According to the latest revelations made by the German newspaper Die Welt, Chancellor Merkel, along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, had agreed to accept 150,000 to 200,000 Syrian migrants from Turkey into the EU without consulting other European member states.
Opinion:
Delingpole : Why I Totally Hate Big Oil – And Why You Should Too…
Yep Mythical-big-oil funds the climate realists
Actual Big Oil is in bed with the greens intimidated by them, but also playing along, cos anything that pushes up prices, pushes up profits ..and they’ll take green gimmick subsidies as well ..but it’s the consumers that pay extra for all that.
(But it’s those little fracking corps that push down prices,
By opening up the market and causing competition.)
“Brexit: Donald Tusk warns UK against ‘no deal threat”
Great Britain does not take threats lightly, as Mr Hitler learned.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39277845
Interesting HYS running.
Good Brexit news !
“UK unemployment fell in the three months to January but there was a sharp slowdown in wage growth.” But, there’s always a “But”.
Also get this …….
“The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% – it has not been lower than that since the summer of 1975.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-39277539
Yes 1975 !
