MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……

  1. NISA says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Cripes! Based on the BBC News website Trump’s 12 year old tax return is the most important news in the world today. But of course he leaked the documents himself.

    • Guest Who says:
      March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

      Maybe Katty Kay could ‘interview’ Rachel Maddow in that special way the BBC reserves for certain folk?

    • Lucy Pevensey says:
      March 15, 2017 at 9:06 am

      NSA
      They are giving it front & centre coverage on the telly news as well.
      “Who gives a t*ss ?” was my thought on that just before switching the channel.

  2. Sluff says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    The bBBC are all over a story about famine in Africa.
    Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Northern Nigeria all got a mention.
    In Northern Nigeria, the famine is attributed in good part to the insurgency of a group called Boka Haram.
    But strangely, the bBBC just could not bring themselves to consider or even mention whether the religious persuasion of Boka Harum might have anything to do with their murderous attacks, murders, torching villages, and kidnappings.
    Now I just wonder which religion that might be?

  3. Deborah says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I thought the BBC had said they were to use local reporters rather than send out expensive anchor men from the UK. And Clive Myrie is reporting from northern Nigeria because…….? Why exactly?

  4. Cassandra says:
    March 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Dear Laura Kuenssberg, and indeed all BBC political commentators who have broadcast such totally objective, balanced and enlightening reports subjects such as about Brexit and Scotland’s second referendum and such like; you may find this newly discovered photograph useful in broadcasting your never ending multicultural Marxist propaganda.

    Please feel free to use, I am not concerned about my intellectual property rights.

