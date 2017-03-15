On time and awaiting your attention. Please detail the bias here!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Cassandra March 15, 2017 at 9:19 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Dear Laura Kuenssberg, and indeed all BBC political commentators who have broadcast such totally objective, balanced and enlightening report...
- G March 15, 2017 at 9:11 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Oaknash, "In some ways I have a lot more regard for Corbyn (wrong though he may be) – at least...
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 9:06 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……NSA They are giving it front & centre coverage on the telly news as well. "Who gives a t*ss ?"...
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 9:02 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Snuff, The Romanticisation of Castro was perfectly acceptable though wasn't it?
- Guest Who March 15, 2017 at 9:00 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Undercover.
- Guest Who March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Maybe Katty Kay could 'interview' Rachel Maddow in that special way the BBC reserves for certain folk?
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….I saw this covered on the main Sky News Channel this morning. I had to dig for it to find...
- G March 15, 2017 at 8:56 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Revised figures on the numbers of those flooding into Europe. January 2017 alone - >67,000 - http://www.newobserveronline.com/61697-invad...
- Up2snuff March 15, 2017 at 8:54 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….TODAY now 'biggin' up' the Russian Czar, Lenin, Stalin and Putin. That evil Czar! His legacy is being ignored. Life...
- Sluff March 15, 2017 at 8:44 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….RM Thanks for saving me the trouble. It was just an absolutely ceaseless stream of left wing favourite narratives this...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Cripes! Based on the BBC News website Trump’s 12 year old tax return is the most important news in the world today. But of course he leaked the documents himself.
8 likes
Maybe Katty Kay could ‘interview’ Rachel Maddow in that special way the BBC reserves for certain folk?
2 likes
NSA
They are giving it front & centre coverage on the telly news as well.
“Who gives a t*ss ?” was my thought on that just before switching the channel.
0 likes
The bBBC are all over a story about famine in Africa.
Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Northern Nigeria all got a mention.
In Northern Nigeria, the famine is attributed in good part to the insurgency of a group called Boka Haram.
But strangely, the bBBC just could not bring themselves to consider or even mention whether the religious persuasion of Boka Harum might have anything to do with their murderous attacks, murders, torching villages, and kidnappings.
Now I just wonder which religion that might be?
15 likes
I thought the BBC had said they were to use local reporters rather than send out expensive anchor men from the UK. And Clive Myrie is reporting from northern Nigeria because…….? Why exactly?
7 likes
Undercover.
4 likes
Dear Laura Kuenssberg, and indeed all BBC political commentators who have broadcast such totally objective, balanced and enlightening reports subjects such as about Brexit and Scotland’s second referendum and such like; you may find this newly discovered photograph useful in broadcasting your never ending multicultural Marxist propaganda.
Please feel free to use, I am not concerned about my intellectual property rights.
1 likes