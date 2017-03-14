The VolksBandWagen Ist Rolling

Have to laugh at the complete historical illiteracy of those who say that we are heading back to the thirties as the great unwashed vote for the Nazis once again….otherwise known as Brexit…from Guido…

LibDem peer Lord Taverne with the maddest contribution to the Brexit bill debate last night: “It is a very dangerous step towards the doctrine that the people’s will must always prevail. My Lords, this is the doctrine which has always been Hitler, by Mussolini, by Stalin, by Erdogan at this present time. It is denial of the essence of democracy which we have supported to great effect in this country, and now we are abandoning it. My Lords we are the guardians of parliamentary democracy, we are right in this, we are the democrats and we are right to support the democratic cause.”

Of course it’s a mad line peddled by the BBC so often itself…and not just about Brexit..Trump gets tarred with the same Nazi brush….

Mr Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy have led to comparisons, from some quarters, with the rise of the Nazi party in Germany. His use of “enemies of the people” raises unavoidable echoes of some of history’s most murderous dictators.

Funny how the BBC is suddenly interested in the usually almost invisible crimes of Stalin and Mao….the BBC always preferring to label evil people Nazis and not Communists as Nazism, mistakenly, has been connected to the Right when Hitler was in fact a national Socialist…much like our own wee Sturgeon.

But back to our friend in the LibDems and his claim that the people put Hitler in place…no, they didn’t, it was politicians and Big Business and the Press that put Hitler in place…the people merely followed their sage advice for a unifying strong man….Hindenburg did not want democracy and nor did so many others in the Establishment…

President von Hindenburg had never been terribly convinced that democracy was the way to go. Indeed, the World War I hero and his supporters had long yearned for a strong leader free from parliamentary meddling Von Hindenburg’s skepticism of parliamentary democracy was shared by many in German society, especially in heavy industry and among the country’s powerful farming sector. Hitler wanted more; priority number one for his new government was the dissolution of the Reichstag and, yet again, new elections. His goal was clear, and it was one shared by much of the country’s political elite: Once the Nazis and their allies had a majority, the Reichstag was to hand over power to the chancellor. In short, Hitler wanted parliament to vote itself out of existence.

Now that does sound familiar doesn’t it? Politicians, Big Business and the Media orchestrating a campaign to tell us how to vote and to do so for an all powerful, unifying force that is, they insist, good for us and ending the national democratic parliament…how did that work out for the world then in the 1930’s?

This might have a little resonance today as the Left urges boycotts of ‘Israeli’ goods and Jews in Univerisities come under ever more pressure…

On April 1, they organized a nationwide boycott of Jewish shops, doctors and lawyers. On April 25, the share of Jewish university students was set at 1.5 percent.

Another resonance with how the Remain camp act and the Nazis’ actions is the Reichstag fire that was used as a propaganda godsend, the Nazis blaming the fire on the Communists and using it to entrench their power…much as the BBC and the Remain camp used the death of Jo Cox to attack the Leave campaign and pro-Brexit voters…

It was the wave of arrests set off by the Reichstag fire that ultimately made the rapid construction of prisons necessary. Many of those prisons would later become concentration camps.

Remember how the Left respond to such events as Jo Cox and indeed Breivik, as they use them to smear anyone who dares to talk about immigration control, many suggesting such talk should be criminalised, at the very least anyone who does talk about immigration demonised as racists who spread division and hate….similarly with climate change sceptics who were to be locked up, and some wanted, executed.

Think back to the recent Stoke by-election when UKIP was beaten by Labour…the instant response from Labour’s winning candidate was to say hope had won out over those who spread hate and division [ie UKIP], Corbyn echoed exactly the same message, as indeed did a Tory MP when he came on the BBC. So much for reasoned, intelligent debate about immigration and all those ‘political’ reassurances from Labour that talking about immigration shouldn’t be considered racist…it’s the same old tactics that come out of the closet when they think they are winning and no longer have to moderate their language and pander to the voters who think immigration is a serious issue….we get the real views…talk about immigration and you’re a racist spreading hate and division.

So yes BBC, we are heading back to the 1930’s, a new 1930’s that is dominated by the socialist elite joining forces with big business to masquerade as champions of the people, that elite raging against democracy and working hard to manufacture back-room deals between themselves to thwart and block the will of the people and to impose in its stead an undemocratic, power greedy regime that has only its own political project as its sole aim.

Welcome to SS-EU.

It’s easy to make up a case that we are living in some historical parallel where events are replaying themselves…it’s nonsense….the BBC needs to stop equating events today with the 1930’s….it’s quite obvious that they use that comparison purely to smear and demonise Brexit voters as Nazis. The BBC is fast becoming a fact-free zone, morals also seem to have gone astray as do professional standards. Perhaps what we need is a post-BBC era where truth and accuracy are once again valued and put into practise.