Brexit beckons, expect sustained BBC driven hysteria. Detail all the bias here folks!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Cassandra March 15, 2017 at 9:19 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Dear Laura Kuenssberg, and indeed all BBC political commentators who have broadcast such totally objective, balanced and enlightening report...
- G March 15, 2017 at 9:11 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Oaknash, "In some ways I have a lot more regard for Corbyn (wrong though he may be) – at least...
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 9:06 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……NSA They are giving it front & centre coverage on the telly news as well. "Who gives a t*ss ?"...
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 9:02 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Snuff, The Romanticisation of Castro was perfectly acceptable though wasn't it?
- Guest Who March 15, 2017 at 9:00 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Undercover.
- Guest Who March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD……Maybe Katty Kay could 'interview' Rachel Maddow in that special way the BBC reserves for certain folk?
- Lucy Pevensey March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….I saw this covered on the main Sky News Channel this morning. I had to dig for it to find...
- G March 15, 2017 at 8:56 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Revised figures on the numbers of those flooding into Europe. January 2017 alone - >67,000 - http://www.newobserveronline.com/61697-invad...
- Up2snuff March 15, 2017 at 8:54 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….TODAY now 'biggin' up' the Russian Czar, Lenin, Stalin and Putin. That evil Czar! His legacy is being ignored. Life...
- Sluff March 15, 2017 at 8:44 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….RM Thanks for saving me the trouble. It was just an absolutely ceaseless stream of left wing favourite narratives this...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Total comedy on the TOADY programme this morning. Mishal (8.11am Radio 4) is wringing her hands on behalf of poor Easter European truck drivers (poor British truck drivers are not included) who have to live in their cabs or empty trailers. As do British drivers but no questions asked about them.
Previously on the TOADY programme: driverless cars get too much attention, driverless cars are bad. We need driverless other vehicles, tractors, buses and … er …. I guess, trucks. Oh dear. The Producer and Editors of the TOADY programme appear to have taken their eye off the ball today. Completely. Perhaps they were in the BBC Canteen on another rest break?
They are now reporting how an Eastern European driver, Emelian, is cooking a fresh, healthy meal in his cab outside an IKEA shop. He could eat processed IKEA food in the restaurant (not mentioned by the BBC journalist) but for some strange reason – trying out a BBC recipe, perhaps, or wishing to eat ethnic food – he has chosen to cook fresh food. Now we are told it so sad, so so sad that the driver is making a choice. Saving some money, perhaps? Living and eating as they like? No, they are underpaid. Retailers are cheapskates. They are paying poverty wages. Wages should go up. Retailers prices should go up. We should all pay more.
Especially for the BBC Licence Fee? Is that what this is about?
And the EU?
(It is also, apparently, a plug for the Victoria Derbyshire programme.)
Tomorrow or later in the week on the BBC – ‘How trucks are polluting our cities and that they are not being properly maintained to make them less polluting despite the employers not paying the drivers enough’. William Hill (other bookmakers are available) may be offering odds on that happening.
4 likes
TODAY now ‘biggin’ up’ the Russian Czar, Lenin, Stalin and Putin. That evil Czar! His legacy is being ignored.
Life is truly terrible.
Now, apparently, we are in danger of Romanticisation.
EEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeekkkk!
I wonder if Romanticisation will be a greater evil than Populism?
3 likes
Snuff,
The Romanticisation of Castro was perfectly acceptable though wasn’t it?
1 likes
Revised figures on the numbers of those flooding into Europe. January 2017 alone – >67,000 –
http://www.newobserveronline.com/61697-invaders-landed-europe-january-2017/
2 likes
I saw this covered on the main Sky News Channel this morning. I had to dig for it to find the BBC report.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-39275581
1 likes