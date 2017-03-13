START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By |

Brexit beckons, expect sustained BBC driven hysteria. Detail all the bias here folks!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

342 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. Up2snuff says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Total comedy on the TOADY programme this morning. Mishal (8.11am Radio 4) is wringing her hands on behalf of poor Easter European truck drivers (poor British truck drivers are not included) who have to live in their cabs or empty trailers. As do British drivers but no questions asked about them.

    Previously on the TOADY programme: driverless cars get too much attention, driverless cars are bad. We need driverless other vehicles, tractors, buses and … er …. I guess, trucks. Oh dear. The Producer and Editors of the TOADY programme appear to have taken their eye off the ball today. Completely. Perhaps they were in the BBC Canteen on another rest break?

    They are now reporting how an Eastern European driver, Emelian, is cooking a fresh, healthy meal in his cab outside an IKEA shop. He could eat processed IKEA food in the restaurant (not mentioned by the BBC journalist) but for some strange reason – trying out a BBC recipe, perhaps, or wishing to eat ethnic food – he has chosen to cook fresh food. Now we are told it so sad, so so sad that the driver is making a choice. Saving some money, perhaps? Living and eating as they like? No, they are underpaid. Retailers are cheapskates. They are paying poverty wages. Wages should go up. Retailers prices should go up. We should all pay more.

    Especially for the BBC Licence Fee? Is that what this is about?

    And the EU?

    (It is also, apparently, a plug for the Victoria Derbyshire programme.)

    Tomorrow or later in the week on the BBC – ‘How trucks are polluting our cities and that they are not being properly maintained to make them less polluting despite the employers not paying the drivers enough’. William Hill (other bookmakers are available) may be offering odds on that happening.

       4 likes

  2. Up2snuff says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    TODAY now ‘biggin’ up’ the Russian Czar, Lenin, Stalin and Putin. That evil Czar! His legacy is being ignored.

    Life is truly terrible.

    Now, apparently, we are in danger of Romanticisation.

    EEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeekkkk!

    I wonder if Romanticisation will be a greater evil than Populism?

       3 likes

  3. G says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Revised figures on the numbers of those flooding into Europe. January 2017 alone – >67,000 –
    http://www.newobserveronline.com/61697-invaders-landed-europe-january-2017/

       2 likes

  4. Lucy Pevensey says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I saw this covered on the main Sky News Channel this morning. I had to dig for it to find the BBC report.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-39275581

       1 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply