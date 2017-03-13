Brexit beckons, expect sustained BBC driven hysteria. Detail all the bias here folks!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- DownBoy March 14, 2017 at 7:36 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Hi Lucy, come and visit Northern Ireland!
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate March 14, 2017 at 7:12 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The Islamification of London continues: Marylebone Station to make Arabic and Mandarin announcements http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lo...
- Guest Who March 14, 2017 at 6:29 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Newsnight's Editor either easily confused, or hoping the 'upsetting both sides' argument will dig him out of the hole he...
- Guest Who March 14, 2017 at 6:21 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….https://twitter.com/bbcnews/status/841466297527480320 Desperate much? If Waitrose move their empty jam jar production offshore it will be En...
- Foscari March 14, 2017 at 6:15 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…." Ok Amira and Kallea I want you and Seamus to head the diversity team to accompany the outside broadcast...
- Foscari March 14, 2017 at 6:15 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…." Ok Amira and Kallea I want you and Seamus to head the diversity team to accompany the outside broadcast...
- Oldspeaker March 14, 2017 at 5:06 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….When I work the occasional night I find that big bright thing in the sky disturbs my daytime sleep, bizarrely...
- Spiderman March 14, 2017 at 3:12 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Nothing a good shot of penicillin can't cure.
- taffman March 14, 2017 at 12:46 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….An often repeated message to Al Beeb - "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some...
- taffman March 14, 2017 at 12:21 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….“Last month was the second warmest February on record since record-keeping began in 1895.” 1895 ? Only just over a...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
” Ok Amira and Kallea I want you and Seamus to head the diversity team to accompany the outside broadcast team whenever we cover a live football match. It’s your job to spot ethnic supporters . The cameramen have been informed that they must show close usp of ethnic supporters on at least ten occasions during the match.”
3 likes
” Ok Amira and Kallea I want you and Seamus to head the diversity team to accompany the outside broadcast team whenever we cover a live football match. It’s your job to spot ethnic supporters . The cameramen have been informed that they must show close usp of ethnic supporters on at least ten occasions during the match.”
3 likes
Desperate much?
If Waitrose move their empty jam jar production offshore it will be End of Days at W1A.
6 likes
Newsnight’s Editor either easily confused, or hoping the ‘upsetting both sides’ argument will dig him out of the hole he has dug their reputation:
1 likes
The Islamification of London continues: Marylebone Station to make Arabic and Mandarin announcements
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-39261482
If people can make it to Marylebone Station they don’t need Arabic to find their train at Marylebone Station. I expect the Mandarin is added so it is not too obvious that the focus is on Arabic Islam, but expect it to be dropped later when Sharia Law is introduced.
2 likes