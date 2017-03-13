START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Brexit beckons, expect sustained BBC driven hysteria. Detail all the bias here folks!
Last week I saw the BBC was often talking about crimes against immigrants in Germany.
Obviously no mention of the number of crimes against Germans by the incomers.
“Germany hate crime: Nearly 10 attacks a day on asylum centres in 2016”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-39096833
It seems a leaked, confidential police report says there were 3,500 attacks on refugee and ‘asylum seeker’ hostels, yet immigrants committed 208,000 crimes, in 2015 alone.
Given that the flood didn’t begin until mid-2015 and Germany has a population of around 8.6m people, 1m of which would’ve been immigrant/’asylum seekers’ . . . . well, you do the maths, but it looks as though the ‘asylum seekers’ may be a little overrepresented when it comes to crime.
Facts, figures and sources on Sargon’s video at 1:10:45
Long before Merkel’s ‘open door’, fires at Turkish immigrant hostels were quite frequent but no one took much notice.
Anyhow, in Spain this weekend – ‘Anarchists’? throwing petrol bombs at violent protests caused by an anti immigration speaker.
Anarchists? How respectable? Not rioters or criminals but ‘anarchists’?
http://nypost.com/2017/03/11/why-canada-will-come-to-regret-its-embrace-of-refugees/
Interesting article on the Dreamboat president of the Socialist Workers Republic of Canada which is fast going the way of Sweden.
French mayor in court for saying that there were too many Muslim children at the schools in his city, and implied that the ethnic French population is being “replaced”.
https://www.rt.com/news/379919-french-mayor-muslim-children-trial/
Repost of Lucy Pevensey’s comment from the end of the last thread
Consider:
If someone said it was ‘a problem’ that 91% of actors, TV presenters, company directors or MPs were White, they would be applauded. With the BBC leading the cheers.
With the BBC it is always about presentation. When Judge Lindsey Kushner commented on young women drinking themselves to a degree where they were vulnerable, the BBC immediately found people who criticized what she said. Certainly the news I watched did not have people to support her views.
I imagine that the BBC has young female left-leaning, privately educated employees, sitting in expensive offices in Broadcasting House, trawling the internet ie Twitter, Facebook and the like, looking for people who are ‘aggrieved’ by something. Of course they will believe what they find anyway (that is how they will have got the job) but for their items to be used, they will have to fit in with group think. But for those of us who live in the real world, they add to the view that the BBC is becoming irrelevant.
If I leave my house unlocked and the windows open, and I am burgled, the insurance company will refuse to pay out because they will say I was negligent.
If I leave my keys in the car and it is stolen, again they will not pay out because of negligence.
Neither of them would actually be my fault, but they fault of the criminal who stole from me, and this is that point.
It is not victim blaming pointing out a level of negligence for ones personal safety. We know that the fault and the criminality lie exclusively with the rapist, however that does not entirely absolve the victim from all responsibility.
I also do have to compare and contrast the attitudes of the Fascists when the Mayor of Cologne began victim blaming after the great grope in her city, when she blamed women for wearing revealing clothes (hardly revealing when outdoors at midwinter!) However despite all this it appears it isn’t rape when Muslims do it, and all bets are off !
On Toady R4 at 0725 this morning (Mon) the sport section focussed entirely on the 64-0 rugby victory of England over Scotland.
64-0 ????
Wasn’t the score 61-21?
Errr, no. The feature was entirely about the Women’s rugby result.!!!!!
The men’s match, you know the one with the 82000 sell out crowd, received no coverage.
Pass the sick bag.
Woman’s Hour had the couple on who have a book about how the guy raped the girl when she was 16 and he was 18.
– WH still didn’t dare ask what the girl felt about getting drunk etc.
Of course the guy was the aggressor so cannot be excused, but the rape would not have happened if she had been sober.
Perhaps he was drunk and therefore incapable of determining clearly if he had been given consent. After all, women who are drunk are assumed to be incapable of giving informed consent.
Men who are drunk are assumed to be incapable of driving.
Since the referendum result the Pro EU bias of the BBC has exceeded expectations. They are fully paid up members of the liberal left globalist elite who have enjoyed unchallenged power for thirty years and they will not give up that power easily. A good read about why the elite are so anti Brexit , anti Trump and antii democracy , apart from when it delivers results they want, is in Mike Hume’s book ‘Revolting’ . Hume is a Marxist and is no fan of President Trump or Nigel Farage but he does believe that the elite are trying to undermine democracy in opposing Brexit and Trump. Of course he sees Brexit in the context of the democratic struggle of the proletariat to achieve power and therefore has some notions that seem very odd but the book is worth the Three Pounds cost nonetheless.
I think that the BBC is set to play a pivotal role in the elite’s attempt to reverse the democratic referendum result. The game they are playing is a long and dirty one. The first thing will be to try and get a parliamentary veto on Brexit i.e. The so called meaningful vote amendment . If this fails ,and it looks like it will, then, in league with the EU, the elite will make the negotiations as difficult as possible and promote as much unrest as possible in Scotland and Northern Ireland, they will have business leaders predicting millions of people losing their jobs. It will worse than Project Fear. Meanwhile the BBC will be running themes about how terrible the deal is looking , how much it will cost , how high immigration is and will remain, why take such enormous risks etc, all aimed at softening up the public . Then the meaningful vote proposal will rear up again , opinion polls will be rigged to show people are in favour of Remain now that they know the shape of the deal, as it is being portrayed by the BBC of course. This will give the MPs the cover needed to vote down the Brexit deal and if the government is still committed to Brexit ( are we really sure that they are now, or is the pro Brexit stance an elaborate establishment charade?) the only option will be a GE. Of course by 2019 things other than Brexit may not have run in the governments favour and the election may result in change of government to one which is elected on a Remain platform and Brexit is lost by the manipulated democratic will of the people, job done under the mask of democracy. . As I said a long and dirty game in which we are played by the liberal left establishment using the BBC to do its dirtiest work.
The BBC and the rest of the ctrl-Left have adopted a view of democracy once espoused by that great philosopher Andy Capp.
“What’s the point of democracy if the bloke yer vote for doesn’t get in?” he complained to his friend Chalkie.
As Hume points out, this sustained attack on “populism” is simply an attack on pluralism at the ballot box, garnished with a generous helping of elitist condescension.
I would love to have the opportunity to ask a Beeboid: “Do you believe that there was even one intelligent, well-informed and well-meaning member of the British public who voted to leave the EU?”
Most likely, they would be forced, through gritted teeth, to answer Yes, in which case I would follow up with: “Then why don’t you debate on that basis that there is a serious case for leaving, rather than merely engaging in sneers and abuse?”
Such faded nonentities as Ken Clarke and John Major have much to thank Brexit for, allowing them another brief spell under the spotlight, but their short term fame pales into insignificance beside the absurd promotion of Heseltine by the BBC.
This posturing vainglorious backstabbing charlatan, reliant on height, coiffure and public school arrogance for any claim to fame or ability, has been artificially promoted to ‘National Spokesman’, challenging bravely on our behalf.
Well not mine matey, not mine.
Interesting article on Kuenssberg’s totally biased attempt to rubbish EU negotiations before they have started:
“Britain’s Biggest Deal, BBC2’s programme about the triggering of the Brexit process, had a prime time slot, and was presented by the Corporation’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg. It was thus a shop-window effort on conservativewoman website:
Impartial, in line with the BBC’s Charter requirements? No. It was a no-holds-barred attempt to put across how nightmarish the exit process will be.
Since June 24, as News-watch’s report on the Brexit Collection showed, the Corporation has been on a flat-out mission to convey how stupid the British people were in voting ‘out’. ”
Whole article :
http://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/david-keighleys-bbc-watch-kuenssberg-fires-first-shot-air-war-brexit-talks/
Its also interesting how the BBC has eagerly joined the band of fakers who are trying to tell us that exiting the EU without a bespoke deal i.e. on WTO terms would be a disaster!
Charlie Martel was correct to point out the irony of Erdogan calling the Dutch fascists
BUT BUT we have to be aware that in the Netherlands & UK the totals on the right column are not really zero.
Cos our Liberal societies have a kind of stealth intolerance : People are not sacked by the gov, but they are kept out of being hired as academics/judges by Liberal groupthink and intolerance.
They can like the guy from Bristol die in jail cos they have “the wrong political views”
As for “Media outlets shut down and journalists arrested” Mostly no apart from Press TV being shut down, but journalists can be intimidated in other ways.
Pravada : Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
09.01.2017
“The police of the Netherlands detained two Dutch journalists Stephen Beck and Michel Spekkers in Amsterdam, upon their return from the Donbas. The police confiscated all the materials that the journalists collected in the south-east of Ukraine.”
And people are not really free to express their views about Black Pete e..etc.
Personally I’m on the side of Erdogan here!
We need numerous Left wing loons in the public sector to be sacked, and we need several extremists to be detained as well.
I can think of several schools colleges and universities which would be better closed down instead of spreading left wing lies and promoting Islamism, in a sector almost entirely staffed by left wing activists.
Equally I can think of several so called activists who should lose their jobs as a result of the above (Mary Beard anyone?)
Following the Brexit result in the courts it seems that there are quite a few Lawyers & Judges who need to be dismissed.
Media outlets shut down – do I need to comment?
Journalists arrested???? Wow where do you begin with that one ?
No it isn’t Turkey which is in a absolute mess caused by Left Wing liberalism its Holland.
Erdogan is doing the right things for his country, and it’s a crying shame our elites are doing the right thing for his country too!
The time is come for a strong leader to take charge in Europe !
Classic Radio 4 deception on ‘Today’. In the discussion about Brexit, they had an international lawyer on called Miriam González Durántez, who described how the UK will suffer after leaving the EU.
What the BBC omitted too say was that she is the wife of Nick Clegg, the Former deputy prime minister who wants parliament to be given a veto over the details of the Prime Minister’s Brexit negotiating strategy.
In no part of the interview was the relationship between Durántez and Clegg mentioned.
The censorship by omission continues…
There is some context : recently at a big conference of female leaders after introducing everyone else in their business roles she was introduced as “Mrs Nick Clegg”
– She is a big business person, being head of some windfarm corps
…which kind of heavily benefit from EU anti-freemarket pro subsidy policies
..bet Today didn’t mention that either.
The biased BBC clearly have a love-fest with persons related to Lib Dem leadership, without mentioning any connection.
They periodically have been known to engage with an economics ‘expert’, one Vicky Pryce, who as we know, was jailed for perverting the course of justice after falsely accepting responsibility for a motoring offence actually carried out by her then partner, Chris Huhne, one-time Lib Dem cabinet member. According to the BBC report of the time she was described by the judge as “controlling, manipulative and devious” http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-21737627
Strange that our fine state broadcaster should place in high regard the opinions of someone so described.
But then, agenda and narrative is all in the bBBC alternative universe.
This is interesting- thanks – wouldn’t have known about this . Another subject where censorship by omission is very common See http://verygoodnewsisrael.blogspot.co.il/2017/03/israel-is-finally-unmasked.html
“The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.”
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Fund started to pay legal costs of farmer cleared of shooting suspected thief
Lawyer Mr Loophole, has started an online fund for Mr Hugill, who had never been in trouble with the police before.
“The farmer will have to pay the £30,000 legal costs he incurred during the three-day trial despite being cleared The Hugill family said they would have to take out a loan.”
Shouldn’t be necessary ..Yes workers have to paid, but it was an unnecessary prosecution so money should come out of the CPS pension fund or something.
(I note someone else has started a http://www.gofundme.com page, but just be careful about fake donation sites)
The poison dwarf has confirmed she will attempt to get a second Scottish independence referendum held after the 2 year article 50 process.
In short Nicola, bored now. Please go away and take your racist, anti-English supporters with you.
This is interesting news, she has advocated the timing to co-incide with the possible culmination of the Brexit negotiations.
The BBC will be all over this, trying as best they can to create conflict, problems and other issues along the way. The whole thing will take bias to a whole new level.
Treezer will be mad to accept the timeline.
Today’s Eco-Horror propaganda : BBC not caught up yet
Apparently the UK landscape is DEVASTATED
Remember about 10 years ago we started to see a lot more flowers along countryside verges etc cos authorities cut back on weedkiller chemicals ? Well apparently they are all now dead cos of “air pollution”
That’s sounds like PR hype rather than news to me
YP pg 8 “Air pollution is devastating UK landscape”
Indy has “Air pollution is devastating UK’s wild flowers turning countryside into ‘monotonous green badlands’ ..open comments
DMail is almost the same
That all sounds pretty calm and measured to me
#MigrantsIncreasingThePopulationNeverHasAnyIllEffects
“Plant Link** UK network, backed by organisations including Plantlife, the National Trust, Woodland Trust & RSPB,
…. found that 90%* of heathlands … were suffering because of nitrogen emissions”
* Made up number ..why isn’t it 100%, well cos numbers like 90%, 97% seem more believeable
** PR name ? cos the Twitter name PlantLink has been held by Swedish Universities since 2011
*** Same old list of hijacked NGOs who gather donations for political lobbying rather than actual things listed on their charters.
Old Krankie eh! Always another reason for independence … the very nature of the SNP, even if the economic indicators are wrong, the oil business on shaky ground etc.
Not surprised at all, now “tastrophe” Treezer? and her response… that is what we need to be concerned about, for the good of our nation?, or just like the way they re manipulating the EU exit, (and as I suspect) for the good of the this poisonous and rotten Tory party?.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/777968/muslim-parenting-books-extremist-literature-sold-high-street-birmingham
Bet the BBC won’t be commenting on this because it might destroy the illusion of a Religion of Peace.
Our lying Church leaders who are not Christian, but Socialist through & through would do well to remember the warning Christ gave them about Mohammed coming in the future:
Matthew 6:15-17
15 Beware of false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?
17 Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit.…
