NO NEWS ALERT..

All Trump would have to do is express a preference for Vodka for the BBC to accuse him of being in the Russian’s pocket. Meanwhile, other news outlets report this but the BBC doesn’t seem much interested. Does not fit into the narrative you see…

Hillary Clinton’s team members met with the Russian ambassador during the election as well as Donald Trump’s, the Kremlin spokesman has alleged, as he set out to dismiss the “hysteria” surrounding Mr Trump’s links to Russia.

Can’t wait for the BBCA to blast this into their headlines……