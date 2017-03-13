Andrew Neil’s car crash interview

‘Steerpike’ at the Spectator says Louise Mensch has a car crash interview with Andrew Neil. I would suggest it is Neil who has the car crash as he keeps getting his facts wrong and continually misunderstands what Mensch says about Putin and Breitbart…she says she believes Putin had Breitbart murdered but she does not have any evidence…she is not saying that she has evidence of that, she is not saying it is true, she is merely saying it is purely her own personal unconfirmed belief…which it is perfectly reasonable to have.

Neil attacks her for linking Trump to Russia…and yet the BBC has consistently done so, suggesting openly that Trump won because of Russian hacking…despite no concrete evidence on the table so far…and even if the Russians did hack the Demcrats emails…so what?….if they showed that the Democrats were ‘dirty’ is that not legitimate whatever the source? After all the BBC were more than happy to take evidence from the dodgy dossier about Trump whose source was claimed to be…Russian intelligence…so why is that acceptable evidence, meant to alter the course of the election, when the emails are not?….And why would Russia both try to get Trump elected and then try to stop him being elected? The BBC was also eager to use Snowden’s revelations to attack the US….and yet Snowden was in all likelihood a Russian spy…what better cover than to claim it was whistle-blowing, thus giving useful idiots like the BBC and the Guardian the excuse to give the stolen information massive publicity and coverage…hugely damaging to US and European interests. [The BBC is the enemy within all too often]

Note the BBC is reporting hard on the recent Wikileaks revelations about the CIA…but not about earlier revelations released a couple of weeks before, that the US hacked the German elections in 2012…

CIA espionage orders for the 2012 French presidential election All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA’s human (“HUMINT”) and electronic (“SIGINT”) spies in the seven months leading up to France’s 2012 presidential election. The revelations are contained within three CIA tasking orders published today by WikiLeaks as context for its forth coming CIA Vault 7 series. Named specifically as targets are the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and former presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan.

How is it that the BBC is so keen to delegitimise Trump’s election but fails to tell us what the American intelligence agencies got up to in foreign, friendly, countries…and of course we know that they also hacked Merkel’s own phone in Germany [and many have the belief that Merkel is one of the Soviets greatest successes as an agent….she was brought up in East Germany [35 years] and was a committed Young Socialist party member, a mid-level propaganda commissar for the Free German Youth, that is, the young Communists, and all at a time when Putin was also in East Germany working for the KGB]….the BBC, eager to rewrite history to suit its anti-Trump, anti-Brexit agenda also forgets, as it tells us that we are now living in a new era of ‘post truth’ where Russia is trying to influence elections, that Russia, in the shape of the Soviet Union, always tried to influence elections and national politics….with many fellow travellers in those countries happy to help…many of them working for the BBC.

We came close to losing our democracy in 1979 Douglas Eden reveals the extraordinary penetration of the 1970s Labour movement by pro-Soviet trade unionists and the extent of Callaghan’s toleration of the hard Left.