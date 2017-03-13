Andrew Neil’s car crash interview

‘Steerpike’ at the Spectator says Louise Mensch has a car crash interview with Andrew Neil. I would suggest it is Neil who has the car crash as he keeps getting his facts wrong and continually misunderstands what Mensch says about Putin and Breitbart…she says she believes Putin had Breitbart murdered but she does not have any evidence…she is not saying that she has evidence of that, she is not saying it is true, she is merely saying it is purely her own personal unconfirmed belief…which it is perfectly reasonable to have.
Neil attacks her for linking Trump to Russia…and yet the BBC has consistently done so, suggesting openly that Trump won because of Russian hacking…despite no concrete evidence on the table so far…and even if the Russians did hack the Demcrats emails…so what?….if they showed that the Democrats were ‘dirty’ is that not legitimate whatever the source? After all the BBC were more than happy to take evidence from the dodgy dossier about Trump whose source was claimed to be…Russian intelligence…so why is that acceptable evidence, meant to alter the course of the election, when the emails are not?….And why would Russia both try to get Trump elected and then try to stop him being elected? The BBC was also eager to use Snowden’s revelations to attack the US….and yet Snowden was in all likelihood a Russian spy…what better cover than to claim it was whistle-blowing, thus giving useful idiots like the BBC and the Guardian the excuse to give the stolen information massive publicity and coverage…hugely damaging to US and European interests. [The BBC is the enemy within all too often]
Note the BBC is reporting hard on the recent Wikileaks revelations about the CIA…but not about earlier revelations released a couple of weeks before, that the US hacked the German elections in 2012…
CIA espionage orders for the 2012 French presidential election
All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA’s human (“HUMINT”) and electronic (“SIGINT”) spies in the seven months leading up to France’s 2012 presidential election. The revelations are contained within three CIA tasking orders published today by WikiLeaks as context for its forth coming CIA Vault 7 series. Named specifically as targets are the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and former presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan.
How is it that the BBC is so keen to delegitimise Trump’s election but fails to tell us what the American intelligence agencies got up to in foreign, friendly, countries…and of course we know that they also hacked Merkel’s own phone in Germany [and many have the belief that Merkel is one of the Soviets greatest successes as an agent….she was brought up in East Germany [35 years] and was a committed Young Socialist party member, a mid-level propaganda commissar for the Free German Youth, that is, the young Communists, and all at a time when Putin was also in East Germany working for the KGB]….the BBC, eager to rewrite history to suit its anti-Trump, anti-Brexit agenda also forgets, as it tells us that we are now living in a new era of ‘post truth’ where Russia is trying to influence elections, that Russia, in the shape of the Soviet Union, always tried to influence elections and national politics….with many fellow travellers in those countries happy to help…many of them working for the BBC.
We came close to losing our democracy in 1979
Douglas Eden reveals the extraordinary penetration of the 1970s Labour movement by pro-Soviet trade unionists and the extent of Callaghan’s toleration of the hard Left.
How the Kremlin hijacked Labour: Diary of a Kremlin insider reveals the hold Soviets had over Labour politicians
Just how deep the tentacles of communism reached into the heart of British government has now been revealed with the emergence of an extraordinary diary by Anatoly Chernyaev, the Soviet Union’s contact man with the West at the icy height of the Cold War.
Meticulously detailed and written by hand on lined notepaper, the diary has come to light in the U.S. National Security Archive.
They were soon exercising considerable influence in universities, the state education system, publishing houses, the legal hierarchy and the civil service.
But it was in politics that these high-flying members of the Left established their greatest power-base, both in the Labour Party and the trades’ union movement.
As far as I can see, Obama is still resident in Washington, vainly trying to hold back the pile of shit. While Trump is patiently collecting evidence for a coming investigation. Obama has obviously used Russia mania as an excuse to look at Trump’s emails and phone calls and financial transactions, and use both the FBI and the CIA to spy on Trump.
Obama used Russiaphobia to get his Justice department to use the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to spy on Trump, while the CIA has and can use MI6 to spy on American citizens, while the FBI has paid a British spy working for the Clinton campaign, for information on Trump. He was the person responsible for that daft fake news story about Trump in Russia. In Britain there was a D notice on the name of the British spy who had been named a few weeks earlier in my emails. So the D notice seems to have been lifted six days ago and was revealed as MI6 operative Christopher Steele. Presumably the D Notice was lifted because MI6 could not keep a lid on the shit, so ordered him to leave MI6. That would be the reason that he is now described as a former MI6 agent.
Like MI5 spying on UKIP being stopped by leaks to Norman Tebbit. The liberal establishment, Obama, FBI, CIA and MI6 must have been overwhelmingly confident that Trump could not possibly win if they used Russiaphobia to look at his emails, telephone calls and financial transactions. But demoralisation within these institutions will cause the downfall of these Liberal fascists by leaks within these institutions to Assange rather than the Russians, because the Russians may or may not keep secrets. Coincidently, Farage has just gone to talk to Assange.
