Between 2010 and 2015, the Department [of education] and local authorities created 599,000 new school places at a cost of £7.5 billion The government estimates that it will need to create 420,000 additional places between 2016 and 2021 – 231,000 in primary schools and 189,000 in secondary schools. The Department has responded positively to start to meet the challenges it faces in relation to the quality and capacity of the school estate. Significant challenges remain, however, as the population continues to grow and the condition of the ageing estate deteriorates. NAO



On Friday you may have learnt from the BBC that schools are in a funding crisis as budgets are cut and Heads have to decide which courses to cut back on. The BBC told us this was purely a result of budget cuts…..the fact that the real reason, mentioned by one the Heads in an interview, is an ever growing school population, was totally ignored by the BBC in its reports….more than a million new school places needed between 2010 and 2021.

Mass, uncontrolled immigration is the reason schools have a problem with the ring-fenced education budget…which of course is not being cut. How did the BBC manage to avoid any serious discussion of this point during a whole day talking about this story? The Department for Education is now one of the biggest buyers of land in the UK, billions being spent just on the land, never mind building the schools and continued upkeep and maintenance, training and employing new teachers and all the rest of the associated costs. Mass immigration good for the UK?

Then again we can see more evidence of the damaging effect the media’s pro-immigrant stance has on politics and society as it is now admitted [ in the sunday Times today] that Merkel’s decision to keep the borders open was not a humanitarian and ethical move but was done because she feared what the images of German police holding back waves of immigrants, especially women and children, always the BBC’s favourite goto image, would be made to look like by the media. So once again the media, as in Britain where it deliberately failed to hold Labour to account when it opened the doors despite knowing the full damage it would do to Britain, has, instead of being a mere spectator, become a political actor, an agitator, an activist, a blackmailer in effect.