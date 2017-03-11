WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..

Here you go, a new Open Thread on which to detail their sordid daily bias.
Owen is stating that food prices will rise out of control post – Brexit . Nobody asks him why?
Lock13
Surely food prices will come down ?
Would have thought so G
Asking Owen questions is a hate crime.
Apparently.
That’s not quite true Lucy…..Tim Farron is the biggest ring-(piece) is our solar system
In my quest to become head of the diversity department at the BBC I believe I have come up with some original ideas. Yes I know such euphemisms such as the ” axe man from Dusseldorf station was a mentally ill refugee from the former Yugoslavia is pretty good for a Kosovan
terrorist Muslim. But I would take it a stage further. Why not these poor unstable folk
not coming from say The Levant, Mesopotamia or anybody of Pakistani descent , The Sikh Empire?
You see it’s not just that I want to see Gary Lineker being replaced by some charming young lady from the Indian sub continent to present Match Of the Day.
Put Lineker in a Burkha job done
