Here you go, a new Open Thread on which to detail their sordid daily bias.
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Old Timer March 11, 2017 at 11:13 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..I wonder what The Queen really thinks to the BBC and its corruption of Britain, bearing in mind the little...
- Jeff March 11, 2017 at 11:08 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Perhaps I blinked and missed it, if so I apologise. I'm referring to the appalling axe attack at Dusseldorf railway...
- Lucy Pevensey March 11, 2017 at 10:53 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Happy Weekend https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLj24Akc8TU
- ScottishCalvin March 11, 2017 at 10:47 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..My cartoon take on the week for those that didn't read the Budget a day or two ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zezDf0x8qQo
- S.J.H March 11, 2017 at 10:39 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..The "mentally ill" are at it again in Germany http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/essen-terror-threat-shopping-centre-germany-lim...
- Demon March 11, 2017 at 10:38 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….I'm normally a fan of Thoughtful, but on this I find myself agreeing with the hypocrite, maxi.
- Grant March 11, 2017 at 10:29 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..BBC I haven't read it but must try to. Have posted often that the BBC is an evil cancer at...
- Grant March 11, 2017 at 10:16 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….DownBoy, That is not fair on the good people of Molenbeek.
- Grant March 11, 2017 at 10:06 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….BBC, Yes, The BBC's obsession with sex is very unhealthy and not normal. To slightly misquote the late and great...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate March 11, 2017 at 10:05 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..Came across the following book in my local library: Can We Trust The BBC, Robin Aitken, 2007. The author was...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Came across the following book in my local library: Can We Trust The BBC, Robin Aitken, 2007. The author was an a BBC reporter for 25 years. I am currently reading it, and the situation within the BBC is far worse than I imagined and has been going on for longer.
Many of the narratives we grew up with were due to the narratives pushed by the monopolistic and all pervading BBC and those that took control of it. In my opinion the BBC has probably done more damage to indigenous Britain than the Cambridge group of Russian spies ever did. BBC Scotland’s relentless anti-English propaganda from the 1980s onwards is the main reason why close to half of the Scottish population are now keen on the idea of independence.
12 likes
BBC
I haven’t read it but must try to. Have posted often that the BBC is an evil cancer at the heart of Britain.
2 likes
I wonder what The Queen really thinks to the BBC and its corruption of Britain, bearing in mind the little titbit that came out about her Brexit comment, when she asked, “why can’t we just do it”?
And we know that she was purring like a cat about the Scottish referendum result, according to ‘Loose Lipped Cameron of Chipping Norton’. So, wouldn’t you would think she could put two and two together and wake up to who her enemy is?
1. The BBC is against a ‘United’ United Kingdom, against Britain, despite its name, the ‘so called’ British Broadcasting Company.
2. The BBC is against Brexit, against Great Britain standing on its own two feet and out of the control of the European dictatorship.
3. The BBC is against President Trump who has put Churchill’s bust back in the White House and loves the UK. It is against our best friend and ally ever, the United States of America.
4. The BBC is against free speech with regard to naming and shaming our enemies within. Those who sneer at us and would destroy our Christian heritage, the heritage of ‘love thy neighbour’. It respects those who rape our children, and those who fight against us here and abroad. It appoints a person as head of its religious department who does not have or believe in our heritage.
If the four points above do not make the BBC an enemy of the United Kingdom, a treasonous and poisonous nest of vipers then we are already living a Utopia where we can just up and open our borders to let the whole third world in to live on our thousand years of civilisation and endeavor.
But then our ‘so called’ governments already did that, didn’t they? And the elite of the BBC just loves that too. Point 5.
So when will Lilibet whisper in Theresa’s ear and tell her to “dump the BBC”?
1 likes
The “mentally ill” are at it again in Germany
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/essen-terror-threat-shopping-centre-germany-limbecker-platz-attack-plot-isis-extremism-merkel-a7624126.html
3 likes
My cartoon take on the week for those that didn’t read the Budget a day or two ago:
1 likes
Happy Weekend
0 likes
Perhaps I blinked and missed it, if so I apologise. I’m referring to the appalling axe attack at Dusseldorf railway station yesterday. Nine people have been hurt, some with life threatening injuries one is an 80 year old man. The attacker (a refugee) was allowed to stay in Germany for “humanitarian reasons”…Oh dear, oh dear….
I only bring this dreadful escapade to your attention because, personally, I think it’s something we should all know about. If we can’t trust our state funded news gathering organisation to report on this, then what other horrors are they not bringing us?
On the other hand, the high court judgement forcing Katie Hopkins to pay some pain in the arse lefty journalist £24,000 with over £!00,000 in damages has been covered endlessly. Christ, I saw this three bloody times yesterday, backed up with comments from BBC journo’s. Is it really that important; a spat between two Twittering women?
If I didn’t know any better I might think that the BBC were gloating…
6 likes