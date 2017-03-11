WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..

  By |

Here you go, a new Open Thread on which to detail their sordid daily bias.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…..

  1. Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Came across the following book in my local library: Can We Trust The BBC, Robin Aitken, 2007. The author was an a BBC reporter for 25 years. I am currently reading it, and the situation within the BBC is far worse than I imagined and has been going on for longer.

    Many of the narratives we grew up with were due to the narratives pushed by the monopolistic and all pervading BBC and those that took control of it. In my opinion the BBC has probably done more damage to indigenous Britain than the Cambridge group of Russian spies ever did. BBC Scotland’s relentless anti-English propaganda from the 1980s onwards is the main reason why close to half of the Scottish population are now keen on the idea of independence.

       12 likes

    • Grant says:
      March 11, 2017 at 10:29 am

      BBC

      I haven’t read it but must try to. Have posted often that the BBC is an evil cancer at the heart of Britain.

         2 likes

    • Old Timer says:
      March 11, 2017 at 11:13 am

      I wonder what The Queen really thinks to the BBC and its corruption of Britain, bearing in mind the little titbit that came out about her Brexit comment, when she asked, “why can’t we just do it”?

      And we know that she was purring like a cat about the Scottish referendum result, according to ‘Loose Lipped Cameron of Chipping Norton’. So, wouldn’t you would think she could put two and two together and wake up to who her enemy is?

      1. The BBC is against a ‘United’ United Kingdom, against Britain, despite its name, the ‘so called’ British Broadcasting Company.

      2. The BBC is against Brexit, against Great Britain standing on its own two feet and out of the control of the European dictatorship.

      3. The BBC is against President Trump who has put Churchill’s bust back in the White House and loves the UK. It is against our best friend and ally ever, the United States of America.

      4. The BBC is against free speech with regard to naming and shaming our enemies within. Those who sneer at us and would destroy our Christian heritage, the heritage of ‘love thy neighbour’. It respects those who rape our children, and those who fight against us here and abroad. It appoints a person as head of its religious department who does not have or believe in our heritage.

      If the four points above do not make the BBC an enemy of the United Kingdom, a treasonous and poisonous nest of vipers then we are already living a Utopia where we can just up and open our borders to let the whole third world in to live on our thousand years of civilisation and endeavor.

      But then our ‘so called’ governments already did that, didn’t they? And the elite of the BBC just loves that too. Point 5.

      So when will Lilibet whisper in Theresa’s ear and tell her to “dump the BBC”?

         1 likes

  3. ScottishCalvin says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:47 am

    My cartoon take on the week for those that didn’t read the Budget a day or two ago:

       1 likes

  4. Lucy Pevensey says:
    March 11, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Happy Weekend

       0 likes

  5. Jeff says:
    March 11, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Perhaps I blinked and missed it, if so I apologise. I’m referring to the appalling axe attack at Dusseldorf railway station yesterday. Nine people have been hurt, some with life threatening injuries one is an 80 year old man. The attacker (a refugee) was allowed to stay in Germany for “humanitarian reasons”…Oh dear, oh dear….
    I only bring this dreadful escapade to your attention because, personally, I think it’s something we should all know about. If we can’t trust our state funded news gathering organisation to report on this, then what other horrors are they not bringing us?
    On the other hand, the high court judgement forcing Katie Hopkins to pay some pain in the arse lefty journalist £24,000 with over £!00,000 in damages has been covered endlessly. Christ, I saw this three bloody times yesterday, backed up with comments from BBC journo’s. Is it really that important; a spat between two Twittering women?
    If I didn’t know any better I might think that the BBC were gloating…

       6 likes

Leave a Reply