SCRAP IT….

Looking forward to the BBC giving this as much publicity as the OTHER petitions that so excite it!
MPs are set to debate whether to abolish the TV licence fee, used to subsidise the BBC, after a petition calling for it to be axed passed the 100,000 signatures mark. The petition calls for the mandatory fee of £145.50 per household per year to be ditched, arguing that it is too expensive. By law, every household capable of viewing live content must pay the TV licence, used to subsidise the state broadcaster, whether they access BBC content or not. Failure to pay is a criminal offence.
But even if the idea gains support among MPs during the debate, scheduled to take place on 8 May, fee payers are unlikely to be let off the hook for at least another decade as the state broadcaster’s charter, which sets the terms for the fee for a ten-yearly basis, has only just been renewed.
The BBC’s “unique funding” is a 21st century anachronism. Let is go on a subscription basis and let this wicked License Tax end.
I’m very much in two minds about this. I totally agree with scrapping the licence fee as those who don’t want to be subjected to vile, alt-left lies and distortions still have to pay the TV Poll Tax.
However, it would be totally wrong to subsidise the buggers, by even a penny, from general taxation as those who don’t even have a TV set would be paying as well. The only acceptable model is that the BBC charge subscription, for those who want to be brainwashed to pay it all.
If they can’t do anything that people want to watch then let them go to the wall. I would celebrate that day even though I used to be a fan when they were a decent, creditable organisation.
Dad’s Army, Morecambe and Wise and some very good un-propagandised documentaries used to make the BBC a worthy organisation. But then the evil ones took it over and now it gets worse, year by year, month by month. It is now a shameful disgrace.
3 likes
David,
The BBC will trumpet it when the motion is defeated. You can be sure of that !
3 likes
MPs from both sides will praise the BBC who will be carefully monitoring them in case they betray Big Brother.
It would be fun if just one MP suggested to the others that as they believe the BBC is so good, and as they are so sure that their constituents agree, then the switch from compulsory licence to subscription would greatly benefit the BBC.
Just one MP it would take to cut through the BS.
3 likes
GWF,
Dream on !
1 likes
Lord Hall would love to see the TV licence scrapped, he has other ideas for funding the indoctrination. Same model as used in Germany et al.
From 2014
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/tvandradio/bbc/10746109/BBC-wants-you-to-pay-TV-licence-fee-even-if-you-dont-own-a-set-as-shows-go-on-iPlayer-for-longer.html
0 likes