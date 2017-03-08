MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Middle of the week and time for a new one of these I see! Please detail the bias here…
http://tradingaswdr.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/youre-not-singing-anymore.html
No comments about the easy to see lady community living in fear of not getting her arias and her elbows confused now.
As I was heading off for my morning shift this morning, I was excited about what Guy Verhofstad might be saying to Justin Webb after the 8a.m news. As we know-predictability and fast changing news brings about new thinking. So -do tell-was Guy as unpredictable and as helpful as ever? Noted on coming in that Mars have threatened to add on 30% for our chocolate. Along with the end to roaming charges in Europe if we stayed in, think finally that the BBC have found the big issues on which we made our decision to leave their European Union.
The BBC are obsessed aren`t they?…the more they pipe-the harder I want this Brexit. If the left aren`t howling crying and rioting for the BBC cameras-then it won`t be a deal we want.
Vodafone said recently that Brexit, when it comes, Inshallah, should not see the re- introduction of roaming charges, all the major networks have their EU subsidiaries.
Mark Mardell, on R4’s World at One today, adopted his ‘what is the world coming to’ tone, to twice say that Trump had banned migrants from entering the US. Does anyone else think the BBC news folk should buy a newspaper that’s not called The Guardian, so that they may know what is actually going on in the world?
Also, has the BBC ever heard of the argument that, rather than invite the entire population of Africa and Asia into Europe, that more could be done at a local level to increase secular democracy, reduce corruption and encourage market economies in these fraught areas?
No, because if we were not such stupid, unintelligent, ill educated racists – we would see that emptying the Third World into Europe and America was the most eminently sensible suggestion since that convict who wanted a sex change in order to become a lesbian got his wish.
This morning on Today I heard several references to “EU citizenship” being offered to those who want it….after the UK leaves membership of this organisation of member states.
I was surprised to hear no questions asked about this interesting formulation, like when did the EU become a state able to confer citizenship and who has recognised this State?
What residence rights come with “EU citizenship”?
What taxation commitments come with “EU citizenship”?
What other commitments e.g. oath of loyalty, military service, Health and social security payments etc. come with “EU citizenship”?
embolden,
You are quite right. There is no such thing as “EU citizenship”. They are getting more desperate by the minute ! It is a good sign
Report “Swedish authorities were unprepared for the large number of refugees who came to the country in the autumn of 2015, a report on how the situation was handled has determined.”
https://www.thelocal.se/20170309/how-sweden-handled-the-refugee-crisis-report
