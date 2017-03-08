MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Middle of the week and time for a new one of these I see! Please detail the bias here…

  1. Lucy Pevensey says:
    March 9, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Ha ha! another potential blow to BDS! (I can hear Roger Waters crying against the wall)
    Switzerland has passed a bill to stop funding for boycotts of Israel.

    The measure was introduced by Christian Imark, a National Council deputy from the conservative Swiss People’s Party. It passed 111- 78.
    Switzerland’s National Council – the lower chamber of the legislature – passed the bill on Wednesday to stop government funding of organisations that promote boycotts of Israel and spread antisemitism and racism.
    The measure will be submitted in May to the Council of States, the upper chamber of the legislature, which will decide whether it becomes law.

  2. StewGreen says:
    March 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Offcoms head SharonWhite a black woman basically says the bbc is too white

