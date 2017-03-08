Middle of the week and time for a new one of these I see! Please detail the bias here…
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Grant March 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Obi, I just made the comment to flush out a Yokel and it worked ! I had a discussion with...
- Grant March 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm on Cultural JihadStew, Of course, if we have to make "efforts" to integrate muslims, there must be something wrong with muslims. Clearly...
- Grant March 9, 2017 at 4:29 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Lucy, Switzerland , the most democratic country in the World and they do things their way !
- StewGreen March 9, 2017 at 4:15 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….There's more from Oxford Media Conference under this hashtag #OMCIPPR Eg "Ofcom CEO Sharon White cites fleabag as brilliant television"...
- Mrs Kitty March 9, 2017 at 4:14 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….She wants to try Paris , even with people of non - colour if the waiters know you're not Parisian...
- StewGreen March 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Offcoms head SharonWhite a black woman basically says the bbc is too white https://www.twitter.com/TelegraphNews/status/839721729777782784
- Lucy Pevensey March 9, 2017 at 3:55 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Ha ha! another potential blow to BDS! (I can hear Roger Waters crying against the wall) Switzerland has passed a...
- Grant March 9, 2017 at 3:52 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….G, Ha ! What is my prize ? A date with Krankie ? Presumebly the second prize would be two...
- Grant March 9, 2017 at 3:50 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Sluff, The pathetic thing about the BBC's balatant, relentless bias is that it does not appear to change people's opinions....
- G March 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Technically the first prize goes to Ian: there is no difference; The second prize goes to Grant for spotting a...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Ha ha! another potential blow to BDS! (I can hear Roger Waters crying against the wall)
Switzerland has passed a bill to stop funding for boycotts of Israel.
The measure was introduced by Christian Imark, a National Council deputy from the conservative Swiss People’s Party. It passed 111- 78.
Switzerland’s National Council – the lower chamber of the legislature – passed the bill on Wednesday to stop government funding of organisations that promote boycotts of Israel and spread antisemitism and racism.
The measure will be submitted in May to the Council of States, the upper chamber of the legislature, which will decide whether it becomes law.
4 likes
Lucy,
Switzerland , the most democratic country in the World and they do things their way !
0 likes
Offcoms head SharonWhite a black woman basically says the bbc is too white
2 likes
There’s more from Oxford Media Conference under this hashtag #OMCIPPR
Eg
“Ofcom CEO Sharon White cites fleabag as brilliant television”
Unfunny sleaze from BBC3
FB has some video
2 likes