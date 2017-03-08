MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Middle of the week and time for a new one of these I see! Please detail the bias here…
BBC News? …………….. Tumbleweed!
All together …”How do you solve a problem like Shariaaaaa”
You d think that going for the Islamic beheading would be news, I mean especially in a mosque, in the “city of culture”
Shopping centre security guard saved a man from being beheaded at Hull’s Mosque and Islamic Centre.
Haidar Hamid held a knife to the hostage’s throat and a Stanley knife behind his back. As the hostage bled out from his cuts, Hamid pushed his head to the floor and shouted: “Are you going to pray now?”
Security guard, Ebrima Touray, had a fellow worshipper distract Hamid while he grabbed the knife from him. When Hamid was interviewed by the police after the incident, he was asked why he had a knife, to which he replied: “To cut his head off.” Hamid was today jailed for life, with a minimum term of five years after the judge concluded he posed a significant risk to the public.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/st-stephen-s-security-guard-saves-hostage-from-beheading-at-hull-mosque/story-30183994-detail/story.
Jailed for “life” minimum 5 yrs?
Noggie,
Should be big news on the BBC. Happy to see a muslim Gambian, Ebrima Touray, doing his bit !
Humberside is my local BBC news. I don’t recall Peter Levy reporting this incident at all. However we do get an almost daily interview with Diana Johnson, the Hull North MP. Labour of course. Where will Mr Hamid live in 5 years time on his release? I don’t think the citizens of Hull will be pleased to have him in the community.
Because of BBC censorship you won’t find this secret information on the BBC.
When Donald Trump started his campaign to become Presidency, the Obama administration got the FBI and CIA to examine intercepted email and telephone communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and Donald Trump and his associates, including his campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House, but the investigating agencies had found no evidence of any outward connections between the Trump circle and the Russians at all.
But the case was not closed down. Instead, the Obama Justice Department decided to pursue the matter as a national-security investigation under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). In June, it sought the FISA court’s permission to conduct surveillance. It has been reported that Trump was “named” in the application, but the FISA court apparently found the Obama Justice Department’s presentation to be so weak that it refused to authorize the surveillance. Unwilling to take no for an answer, the Obama Justice Department came back to the FISA court in October, this application was much narrower than the earlier one and did not mention Donald Trump. The FISA Court granted this application, and as far as is known, the investigation is still continuing.
My Supplement to the article “True or Fake?” page 47, Mensa Magazine. March 2017
(1) White is Black: By trickery of deceitful words the BBC makes us believe that black is white
(2) Camouflage: The BBC disguising the truth through selective censorship
(3) Fake news: BBC news that is not genuine and censored such as “best scientific experts” eventually revealed to be “fake scientific experts”. Also, searching for the origins of fake news on the BBC, only produces fake news about fake news
(4) Lie: BBC use of belief, assumption or wishful thoughts as facts which turn out to be false
(5) Opinion: BBC opinion which is revealed by the fake statement “some say that”
(6) Post truth: Post-truth is an adjective describing circumstances in which public opinion is shaped more by the BBC appealing to the personal beliefs and emotions of Remainers, such as Project Fear’s fear of the unknown due to ignorance rather than the objective facts of Brexiteers such as the undemocratic, politically corrupt, financially corrupt accounts and the Euro currency of “European Union Governance” or the fact that people in territories similar to the UK, outside of the EU, are between 10 to 20 percent richer than people in the UK, due to a points based immigration system based on merit and high IQ.
A study by the Adam Smith Institute shows that the top 5% of intelligence is split along roughly the same political lines as the population at large. The study also found a constant decline in support for the Conservative Party in Universities. From 35 percent in 1965, falling to 29 percent in 1976, to 18 percent in 1989 and to 11 percent in 2015.
The left-wing bias seems to be affecting scientific papers were according to a survey published in the journal Nature last summer, more than 70% of researchers have tried and failed to reproduce another scientist’s experiments. This implies that the researchers did not “repeat test” their own experiments using the scientific method, but only published the initial results because the results complied with a consensus of what was thought to be the truth, because that was the purpose of the funding of the experiment, and the fact that funding continues if you fail to find answers, while for example, funding would stop if you found a cure for Cancer. As a simple cheap cure for Cancer would be a disaster for the thousands of people involved in the multi-million pound Cancer research and Charity empire.
Very very depressing (especially if you are Jewish).
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10007/france-death-spiral
Coming up @4:30pm R4 Media show
Debates Jennie Trannie
Guest1 who published article @EleanorMills Editorial Director of The Sunday Times, Editor Sunday Times Magazine
Guest2 StewartPurvis
Ex-ITN CEO ,ex-Ofcom,now Channel 4 board director,
