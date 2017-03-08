Lazy, Partisan ‘Journalism’

The BBC reports…
US housing boss Ben Carson calls US slaves ‘immigrants’
7 March 2017 Last updated at 03:13 GMT
Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development, has compared slaves to immigrants, on his first day in his new job.
Clearly designed to show us how stupid and insensitive Carson is…no doubt we’re supposed to think ‘How typical of a Trump man’. The BBC even has time to bring us an update about Carson’s tweet. What they can’t be bothered to report is that the blessed Obama said the same thing…From Breitbart...you know the news site that the BBC so disdains….because it brings us the truth…
Here is Obama in 2015:
Certainly, it wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty. But, like you, they no doubt found inspiration in all those who had come before them. And they were able to muster faith that, here in America, they might build a better life and give their children something more.
Here is Carson:
That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.
The clincher is that Carson is a Trump man. Therefore he is evil.
Stalin was progressive left – so he was a good man. NYT thought so.
15 likes
The BBC have always had it in for the likes of Condoleeza, Colin as well as Thomas Sowell if they even bothered to find out about him. Basically the BBC require blacks as passive victims or else rioting and being feckless and drug-dependent.
More concerns for them to report on-and more Gramsci-type identity segments to nurse and act as the shock troops for their ongoing revolution. Carson is a giant-a surgeon, Christian with a great back story. But too clever and too much integrity to be a leech for the Democratic Party there-and the Globalisation Worldwide Cartel that the BBC would desire.
Funnily enough the likes of Obama,Goldberg and Jay Z are FAR more the house slaves of the liberal white elite than Carson , if we mean that it`s the House of Islam/Peace and the plantation is full of drugs and aborted foetuses with burned out cars with not a dad in sight.
11 likes
LPJ? Is that the BBC version of BIJ of McAlpine fame?
Maybe James Harding could fact check it?
4 likes
Frankly I think both Obama AND Carson employed sloppy thinking. Only Carson was caught on it. No surprise there.
1 likes