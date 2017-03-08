Cultural Jihad

Terrorism, violent extremism, is easily identified and labelled as a threat, or not. The BBC, and indeed those in the Establishment, like to tell us there is a difference between Islam and Islamism, Islamism being mostly used to describe the violent extremists, not to be confused with ‘real’ Muslims, ‘Moderate’ Muslims…but of course the violence is just a tool, a tool that is used to further the aims of the Muslim supremacists, these are the same aims that many so-called ‘moderate’ Muslims also have but promote in non-violent ways using the media, the legal system and the infiltration of the Establishment and influential organisations in order to ‘normalise’ Islam, to draw the Establishment into accepting Islam, ensuring policies are always shaped to take into account Muslim demands and by utilising the Muslim ‘as victim’ card to blackmail those with the power to defer to Muslim wishes….always backed up by the threat that the Muslim community will be angered and radicalised if not appeased.

The Establishment is all too ready to accomodate the ‘Islamist’ charter as seen by how many radicals are actually employed by government and how organisations like the BBC employ people on the basis of their religion…no coincidence that the BBC has now had two heads of religious broadcasting who are Muslim. How on earth did Warsi get to be Chair of the Tory Party and then head of the government’s own faith programme when she is quite clearly someone with fundamentalist views….the woman who wanted to disarm Israel and arm the terrorist group Hamas.

We know that the Muslim Brotherhood is a dangerous, Muslim supremacist organisation that seeks to Islamise the world and is in fact the group from which the MCB sprang as well as Hamas and Al Qaeda. The group that intends to take over America. The British government produced a study on the group but diluted it down and made little of it because the conclusions would have been too inconvenient and meant taking action that would be ‘Islamophobic’. The Swedish ‘MOD’ has produced its own report and the conclusions are nothing surprising…unless you rely on the BBC for all your news and current affairs…

The Muslim Brotherhood is creating a ‘parallel social structure’ in Sweden with the help of ‘political elites’ who foster a culture of silence, a damning government report has found. The document claims that the Brotherhood is building a ‘parallel society’ within the Scandinavian country, which can help the Islamist group to achieve its ends. The report, which was published on Friday, was commissioned by Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), which is part of the country’s Ministry of Defence. The paper’s authors claim the Brotherhood is working to increase the number of practising Muslims in Sweden, which they say encourages tension with the secular society and puts community cohesion in jeopardy. The authors also claim the organisation is targeting political parties, NGOs, academic institutions and other civil society organisations. ‘Islamists aim to build a parallel social structure competing with the rest of the Swedish society the values of its citizens. In this sense, MB’s activists pose a long-term challenge in terms of the country’s social cohesion’, the report says.

The BBC seeks to normalise Islam as it disproportionately fills its own ranks with Muslims, fills the airwaves with programmes portraying Islam as a moderate and peaceful religion and peddles a narrative that hides the truth about the consequences of Muslim activism and the realities of what Islam actually means, and actively works to encourage Muslim migration in its millions into Europe despite the very, very obvious conflicts of interest that arise.

It is an irony that a BBC programme, Muslims Like Us, intended to work towards that normalisation of Islam by showing Muslims as ‘everyday’ people just like ‘us’, and commissioned by the BBC’s new head of religion, actually proved the opposite…how most Muslims gravitate towards defending Islam against the West even when they are supposedly moderate, loyalty is to ‘Islam First’, and how those openly professing and pushing the Islamist agenda in an aggressive manner dominate the conversation and the community as those who might oppose them give up and don’t want to be drawn into conflict…so the extremists win and the fundamentalist, strictly observant line on Islam is imposed.

That media goto, Tariq Ramadan, admitted that he expected Muslims not to adapt their religion but for Western societies to adapt to Islam all the while telling non-Muslims that Islam is reforming and we can expect a ‘European Islam’…but that’s a lie, an impossibility that relies on people’s ignorance, wilful or otherwise of Islam…Ramadan is of course a Muslim Brotherhood mouthpiece.

One day we may get the truth…but it will be too late…and there will be no one to save you when they come for you as you didn’t speak up to save the first victims.

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left