The Doormat and the Matador

As the sorry history of The London Bombers shows, they have left us a country that cannot tell its own stories; a land so debilitated by anxiety and stupefied by relativism that it dare not meet the eyes of the face that stares back at it from the mirror.

James Delingpole must be having a day off as he lets the BBC slip one past him like a Bullfighter distracting the bull with his red cape before plunging in the hidden sword.

The BBC has broadcast a programme about a convert to Islam who goes on to be a terrorist, The Attack: Terror In The UK, of which JD says…

How refreshing it is to find the BBC doing its job and giving us the unvarnished truth for a change instead of handwringing about the perils of Islamophobia. Simply, soberly, realistically, the drama-documentary charted the likely course of such an attack, from the radicalisation of one of the perpetrators in prison to the purchase of the guns to the moment in the mall just before that first sharp crack. It was all chillingly plausible. The black inmate — Joseph, quickly redubbed Yusuf — being lured to Islam for the security, protection and consolation it offers in prison; his Yardie contacts outside being reluctant to sell guns to ‘Jihadi John nutters’ — ‘but if it’s a business ting, dats cool’; the helplessness of the overstretched security services, as they try to keep tabs on the hundreds of suspected terrorist plots being planned at any given time.

Converts certainly play a part in terrorism but it’s not converts leading ISIS, not converts who did 7/7, not converts who did 9/11, not converts who led Al Qaeda, not converts who led Al Nusra, not converts who lead the conservative MCB, not converts who lead CAIR, not converts who lead Hamas, not converts who lead Hezbollah, not converts who lead the Iranian Revolutionary Council, not converts who rule Saudi Arabia. Not converts who put into action the Trojan Horse plot.

But the BBC has chosen a convert to show how ‘Muslims’ are radicalised…but again..how many converts who turn to terror come out of prison?

Would it not have been more enlightening to show how a Muslim born into the ideology with all his family and friends and Muslim influences around him comes to be radicalised? Using a convert, one in prison who joined Islam looking for ‘protection’ as part of a ‘gang’, is a deliberately designed narrative intended to separate the ideology itself from terrorism and violence, the convert drawn down a path by pressures and circumstances that had nothing to do with the actual ideology.

The BBC couldn’t do that if it was to use a proper Muslim…it would have to investigate how Islam influenced his world outlook, how its teachings guided his actions, how the discussions at home or with friends about Israel, America and the war in Iraq or Afghanistan fed his grievances about the West, how preachings in the local Mosque built his Muslim identity and separated him from the rest of British society, how other Islamic educational and propaganda groups fed these grievances, how the media such as the BBC also fed him the same narrative about Muslims being victims of the West and of an Islam under attack.

The BBC can’t and won’t do that because it still wants to promote the idea that terrorism has nothing to do with Islam nor the Muslim community whose ideas, beliefs and conspiracy theories are the swamp that the monsters come from.

Only yesterday the BBC were looking at a report into radicalisation and immediately the Muslim’s best friend, Phil Mackie, the one who denounced the Trojan Horse plot as a hoax, a result of racism, paranoia and Islamophobia, leapt in to say that it was rubbish, out of date and that the real threat was the Far Right.

The BBC also curiously cheered on a play yesterday about radicalisation that had been shelved due to criticism that it was Islamophobic and a publisher didn’t want to be the next ‘Charlie Hebdo’ but was now on course to get an airing. This from the BBC that stopped a production of a programme about the radicalisation of the 7/7 bombers because it told the truth about the causes of that…such as outlined above….Muslims were doing their ‘Islamic duty’ in fighting Jihad….such truths are considered by the BBC to be Islamophobic…

Nick Cohen noted the whole sorry saga in 2008…