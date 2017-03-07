They don’t like it up ’em

The caller introduced himself as “Janne”, and asked her why a story about an attack on a security guard didn’t mention that a foreigner was allegedly behind the assault. “The truth has to get out there,” the caller says, according to an extract of the conversation published on the newspaper website. “Janne” blames Moroccan street children for the attack, although police are certain it was a local gang of youths. As the caller continues to make his case, Burman gets frustrated until she eventually snaps: “That is called racism.”

Just as in Cologne where the BBC described and disguised migrant gropers who took citizenship as ‘Germans’ could it be that ‘local youths’ is also a euphemism…as the Mail might suggest…

The all-male migrant teen gangs are spreading terror in the centre of the Swedish capital, stealing, groping girls and assaulting security guards, according to Stockholm police.

Can we trust the BBC on matters of race, immigration and Islam? No, not one little bit.

We know the BBC absolutely hates this site but it seems no one is safe from their ire as Swedes investigating their own journalists come under BBC attack…

The Swedish Trump fans who secretly record journalists It’s a website that describes itself as a citizens’ initiative set up to ask the questions the mainstream media won’t. Its critics say it’s a “far-right trolling factory” whose sole purpose is to harass and intimidate. “Granskning Sverige” translates as “Validating Sweden”. The site encourages volunteers to call journalists with a list of questions about their news coverage. “I would say that the basic theme is xenophobic, they don’t like immigrants,” says Mathias Stahle, an investigative journalist for the Eskilstuna-Kuriren newspaper. “They would like to read more positive things about Donald Trump, they would like to see positive stories about modern Russia and they want to have positive views of neo-Nazis.” Unbeknownst to the journalists being called, the conversations are recorded, edited and posted online on the website as well as the YouTube page of Erik Johansson, the administrator of the website.

The BBC throws in every trigger word that it can muster to try and associate this group with Nazis and racism…the BBC insinuating that ‘editing’ of the conversations is somehow sinister…and yet of course the whole BBC story here is edited and controlled…as pointed out, the BBC’s use of particular words and suggestive tone designed to create the idea that this group is in someway unethical, immoral and far-right…ironically all the whinges the BBC has could be equally thrown back at the BBC…just changing ‘right-wing’ to ‘left-wing’. The BBC naturally thinks itself above such things…

Johansson – which is an alias – insisted that what he does is no different from the secret recording techniques used by traditional journalists when a direct approach for an interview has failed. One obvious difference though is that traditional journalistic ethics – like those practised by the BBC – usually require that the person who’s been recorded is given a chance to reply before anything is published.

Lord McAlpine might think differently about the BBC giving him the right to reply.

