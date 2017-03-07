Something of the night about the BBC?

Marine Le Pen and the BBC….so similar in so many ways. Le Pen’s National Front party is claimed to be anti-Semitic, an argument could be made that the BBC is similarly biased, the NF cosies up to Muslims as does the BBC and both have a propensity for publishing photos they shouldn’t, or aren’t allowed to be published….Le Pen publishing photos of ISIS violence and the BBC transmitting sexualised images of children.

Facebook has been criticised for its handling of reports about sexualised images of children on its platform. The BBC reported dozens of photos to Facebook, but more than 80% were not removed. They included images from groups where users were discussing swapping what appeared to be child abuse material. When provided with examples of the images, Facebook reported the BBC journalists involved to the police and cancelled plans for an interview. It subsequently issued a statement: “It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation.”

Both claim that they did so in pursuit of a higher purpose….and whilst I might sympathise with Le Pen as she comes under attack from a blatant, politically motivated attempt to stop her winning the election using a spurious legal trick I have to laugh at the BBC being reported by Facebook as the two media giants face off…the BBC constantly attacking Facebook for spreading ‘fake news’…but curiously always failing to mention in its reports that Facebook was caught red-handed promoting left-leaning news and blocking right-leaning news. Just why does the BBC want you to believe Facebook won Trump the election with fake right-wing news when the real story is about its left-wing activities?