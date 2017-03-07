Murray Minced….Hoist by her own Libtards

The BBC has thrown Jenni Murray to the dogs as it warns her that she must not speak out in her private capacity on ‘controversial’ subjects that she discusses on the BBC.

In their report on Murray’s allegedly ‘transmisogynistic’ [I try to learn a new word every day] comments about Transgender ‘women’ the BBC slips in a mischievous stab in the back…quoting Murray on Greer when Greer made similar ‘transmisogynistic’ comments…

In 2015, academic and writer Germaine Greer said that in her opinion, transgender women were “not women”. Dame Jenni called her comments “unacceptably rude”.

I assume that Murray was then channelling the BBC orthodoxy about what was acceptable and what was not…and this is the BBC’s problem..it is not there to be judge and jury, laying down the law as to what is acceptable or not…it is there solely to report…anything else is bias…which is why this site exists and has so much material to fill its pages….more than it can cope with.

