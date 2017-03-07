Anti-Trump Trumpery

The BBC quickly adopts the narrative of anti-Trump Muslims…a narrative faked up by a non-Muslim white man…the girl does not wear a hijab in normal life and the BBC does not provide us with any of the counter voices that criticise the image and the use of the hijab…the BBC is clearly excited by the anti-Trump ‘resistance’….echoes of the 1930’s and the French ‘Resistance’ no doubt for the great and the good of the BBC…
Munira Ahmed: Life as the face of the Trump resistance
Munira Ahmed is the woman portrayed wearing a stars-and-stripes hijab in a famous Women’s March poster.
The BBC does not for instance report that the inconvenient narrative that the use of the photo in the protest is copying its use by Muslim Trump supporters…and was originally used after 9/11….
The BBC fails to report the criticism of the anti-Trump poster….
Non-Muslim women: in name of all that is good, stop wearing “solidarity hijab.”Find another way to support & leave hijab to us to argue over
I believe it is against the US Flag Code to wear the flag as an item of clothing. I suppose this is another example where there is one rule for muslims, and another for the kufars.
8 likes
You could be correct there, Rob.
Are there not plenty of alternatives? American eagle ‘button’ for example? The Americans love ‘buttons’ & ‘pins’.
Canadians wear a little maple leaf badge.
1 likes
Do helmets count Rob?
Seen more than a few bandanas as well.
1 likes
I’m still waiting, in the interests of impartial and objective reporting, for the BBC to balance their one-sided, pro-Islamic approach to covering Donald Trump, with stories that focus on and give a platform to the tens of millions of Trump voters who are concerned about Islamic terrorism and thus support Trump in his executive orders…. because for the life of me I cannot recall the BBC covering in any depth the voices of those who are genuinely afraid of Muslim extremism; all they seem to care about is Muslim this and Islam that. It’s starting to look very much like the BBC and the rest of the lame-stream, fake news media are working together in a mass effort to convert us all to Islam…. something very worrying going on here.
Why are we being subjected to state-enforced pro-Islamic propaganda? Our schools and children are being force-fed Islamic indoctrination by equalities groups who visit schools and brainwash pupils about how peaceful and inclusive Islam is, and how racist and bigoted we Brits are. Just take a minute to think about this for a moment… you will now get a year in prison for placing a bacon roll outside a mosque. Just think about this. Think about the implications. However, deface a bible in the name of art and the Guardian will call you ‘right on.’ Dangerous times.
9 likes
That year in prison for the bacon stunt turned into a life sentence without parole for Kevin Crehan, Alex.
I also “liked” the way some rags called those demonstrating in Bristol and demanding answers and justice, the other day, “far right wing!”
5 likes