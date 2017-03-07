Anti-Trump Trumpery

  By |

 

The BBC quickly adopts the narrative of anti-Trump Muslims…a narrative faked up by a non-Muslim white man…the girl does not wear a hijab in normal life and the BBC does not provide us with any of the counter voices that criticise the image and the use of the hijab…the BBC is clearly excited by the anti-Trump ‘resistance’….echoes of the 1930’s and the French ‘Resistance’ no doubt for the great and the good of the BBC…

Munira Ahmed: Life as the face of the Trump resistance

Munira Ahmed is the woman portrayed wearing a stars-and-stripes hijab in a famous Women’s March poster.

She tells the BBC what its like to have her image on posters around the world.

20170202143245-we-the-people_side_by_side

The BBC does not for instance report that the inconvenient narrative that the use of the photo in the protest is copying its use by Muslim Trump supporters…and was originally used after 9/11….

 

The BBC fails to report the criticism of the anti-Trump poster….

Mona Eltahawy

Non-Muslim women: in name of all that is good, stop wearing “solidarity hijab.”Find another way to support & leave hijab to us to argue over

Mona Eltahawy

 

I am an Egyptian-American Muslim woman who fought for 8 yrs to stop wearing hijab & I am not celebrating this Shepard Fairey poster.

One Arab journalist in New York City, Ghazala Irshad, also finds the posters problematic. She says a Muslim woman doesn’t need to prove she’s American by wearing a flag hijab. “I do want the media, or an artist creating a narrative about us to recognize that we don’t all wear hijabs, and there is a diversity in this community that is being ignored,” said Irshad.

Muslim Iranian fashion blogger Hoda Katebi also points out a hijab-wearing Muslim woman didn’t make the artwork. “It was created by a white man, Shepard Fairey, artist and founder of the clothing brand OBEY, created this image from a photograph taken by Muslim-American photographer Ridwan Adhami,” she wrote on her blog. “Were we unable to uplift the work of Muslim women instead? Are our images only able to be consumed when they are white-washed and sanitized?”

Katebi points out that the woman originally photographed for the image, Muslim-American model Munira Ahmed, doesn’t actually wear the hijab, “and rather just donned it for the purpose of creating this image, which is even more problematic,” she writes.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Anti-Trump Trumpery

  1. Rob in Cheshire says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I believe it is against the US Flag Code to wear the flag as an item of clothing. I suppose this is another example where there is one rule for muslims, and another for the kufars.

       8 likes

    • Up2snuff says:
      March 7, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      You could be correct there, Rob.

      Are there not plenty of alternatives? American eagle ‘button’ for example? The Americans love ‘buttons’ & ‘pins’.

      Canadians wear a little maple leaf badge.

         1 likes

    • ToobiWan says:
      March 7, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Do helmets count Rob?
      easyrider-splsh.jpg
      Seen more than a few bandanas as well.

         1 likes

  2. Alex says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I’m still waiting, in the interests of impartial and objective reporting, for the BBC to balance their one-sided, pro-Islamic approach to covering Donald Trump, with stories that focus on and give a platform to the tens of millions of Trump voters who are concerned about Islamic terrorism and thus support Trump in his executive orders…. because for the life of me I cannot recall the BBC covering in any depth the voices of those who are genuinely afraid of Muslim extremism; all they seem to care about is Muslim this and Islam that. It’s starting to look very much like the BBC and the rest of the lame-stream, fake news media are working together in a mass effort to convert us all to Islam…. something very worrying going on here.

    Why are we being subjected to state-enforced pro-Islamic propaganda? Our schools and children are being force-fed Islamic indoctrination by equalities groups who visit schools and brainwash pupils about how peaceful and inclusive Islam is, and how racist and bigoted we Brits are. Just take a minute to think about this for a moment… you will now get a year in prison for placing a bacon roll outside a mosque. Just think about this. Think about the implications. However, deface a bible in the name of art and the Guardian will call you ‘right on.’ Dangerous times.

       9 likes

    • ToobiWan says:
      March 7, 2017 at 8:01 pm

      That year in prison for the bacon stunt turned into a life sentence without parole for Kevin Crehan, Alex.
      I also “liked” the way some rags called those demonstrating in Bristol and demanding answers and justice, the other day, “far right wing!”

         5 likes

Leave a Reply