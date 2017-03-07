Anti-Trump Trumpery

The BBC quickly adopts the narrative of anti-Trump Muslims…a narrative faked up by a non-Muslim white man…the girl does not wear a hijab in normal life and the BBC does not provide us with any of the counter voices that criticise the image and the use of the hijab…the BBC is clearly excited by the anti-Trump ‘resistance’….echoes of the 1930’s and the French ‘Resistance’ no doubt for the great and the good of the BBC…

Munira Ahmed: Life as the face of the Trump resistance

Munira Ahmed is the woman portrayed wearing a stars-and-stripes hijab in a famous Women’s March poster. She tells the BBC what its like to have her image on posters around the world. The BBC does not for instance report that the inconvenient narrative that the use of the photo in the protest is copying its use by Muslim Trump supporters…and was originally used after 9/11….

The BBC fails to report the criticism of the anti-Trump poster….