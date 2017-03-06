Here you go – a NEW Open Thread to start the week. Detail the bias here.
- Mice Height on March 7, 2017 at 9:52 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..We can't have these uppity Negros wandering too far off the plantation and making something of themselves. They should be...
- imaynotalwaysloveyou on March 7, 2017 at 9:50 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..It just goes to show that despite a conservative government being in power, despite brexit, despite labour being hopelessly unelectable...
- Steve Jones on March 7, 2017 at 9:49 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Two charming and sincere ladies versus some smug genetically modified piece of condescending BBC pond life. The BBC still doesn't...
- Mice Height on March 7, 2017 at 9:49 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..https://twitter.com/kpnewschannel/status/838925697917792256
- KatieH on March 7, 2017 at 9:49 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..This is the new front that the beeb and the rest of the Msm are using in their fight to...
- Grant on March 7, 2017 at 9:42 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Posted here that the BBC have an unhealthy interest in children, unless they are being raped by muslim men, of...
- Peter Grimes on March 7, 2017 at 9:32 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Spot on! I was an articled clerk earning peanuts, married in 1970 and was lucky enough to have a wife...
- Demon on March 7, 2017 at 9:27 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Jim, absolutely right. Also Muslims are the new Jews if the Jews of 1933-45 had been planting bombs, unprovoked, in...
- Lucy Pevensey on March 7, 2017 at 9:26 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..^AsISeeIt Re- the sausage factory interview I was wondering why there weren't any hijabs helping to sort through the sausages....
- NCBBC on March 7, 2017 at 9:26 am on Universal RuleBRITAIN’S official terror threat stands at “severe” – meaning an attack is highly likely – as the BBC screened a...
Off the Al BBC Christmas Card list? … permanently.
This guy has been sidelined for quite a while, expect that to turn to total character assassination and vitriol from now on.
You could say, “once burned” … should be the same here with our any place in government until all aspects of sharia are banned, and enforced.
From CAIRs channel … thanks for that 😀
We can’t have these uppity Negros wandering too far off the plantation and making something of themselves.
They should be patronised, treated like helpless children, and kept on benefits in their housing projects, in exchange for government benefits.
BBC News Video – “My president never says anything that’s stupid’
“You wouldn t let this guy drive you over the cliff, would you? … Gollum Davis
Everyone knows (laughs) he lied about numbers at the inauguration compared to Obama”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39186644
Two charming and sincere ladies versus some smug genetically modified piece of condescending BBC pond life. The BBC still doesn’t get it.
“OK Positive Discrimination and Diversity Dept. We have been told to fill a position for a sports news presenter. Asmir have you got the
list of applicants? John Smith, degree in sports science,local radio etc etc. No we don’t want
a white male. In fact we don’t want any males. The sooner we get rid of Gary Lineker ,the better! So it’s down to women. The qualification is simple. She has to be ethnic. Any knowledge of sport is irrelevant.”
^AsISeeIt
Re- the sausage factory interview
I was wondering why there weren’t any hijabs helping to sort through the sausages.
They must have been pork because Auntie can’t normally help but depict a hard-working Muslim on screen.
