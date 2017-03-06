START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  nogginator says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Off the Al BBC Christmas Card list? … permanently.
    This guy has been sidelined for quite a while, expect that to turn to total character assassination and vitriol from now on.
    You could say, “once burned” … should be the same here with our any place in government until all aspects of sharia are banned, and enforced.

    From CAIRs channel … thanks for that 😀

    Mice Height says:
      March 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

      We can’t have these uppity Negros wandering too far off the plantation and making something of themselves.
      They should be patronised, treated like helpless children, and kept on benefits in their housing projects, in exchange for government benefits.

  nogginator says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

    BBC News Video – “My president never says anything that’s stupid’
    “You wouldn t let this guy drive you over the cliff, would you? … Gollum Davis
    Everyone knows (laughs) he lied about numbers at the inauguration compared to Obama”

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39186644

    Steve Jones says:
      March 7, 2017 at 9:49 am

      Two charming and sincere ladies versus some smug genetically modified piece of condescending BBC pond life. The BBC still doesn’t get it.

  Foscari says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:16 am

    “OK Positive Discrimination and Diversity Dept. We have been told to fill a position for a sports news presenter. Asmir have you got the
    list of applicants? John Smith, degree in sports science,local radio etc etc. No we don’t want
    a white male. In fact we don’t want any males. The sooner we get rid of Gary Lineker ,the better! So it’s down to women. The qualification is simple. She has to be ethnic. Any knowledge of sport is irrelevant.”

  Lucy Pevensey says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    ^AsISeeIt
    Re- the sausage factory interview

    I was wondering why there weren’t any hijabs helping to sort through the sausages.
    They must have been pork because Auntie can’t normally help but depict a hard-working Muslim on screen.

  Mice Height says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:49 am

