START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

Here you go – a NEW Open Thread to start the week. Detail the bias here.
BBC news this morning is anxious to tell us that in addition to the terror threats from Islamic State and from Al Quaeda there is also a threat from ‘the far right’
That’s a worry. BBC news often tells us – in a break from their usual support for women in politics – that in France the first serious female Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is ‘far right’. She is already supported by at least a quarter of the French electorate – pretty mainstream then and a level of support about equal to our own (far-left?) Labour Party. So it is confusing to label her ‘far’ anything.
But today we are being warned to be on our guard against terror. ‘Run, Hide and… Seek’ – or something. Does this mean the public need to keep an eye out for dubious-looking Frenchmen whistling the Marseillaise whilst making nocturnal deliveries by bicycle to lock-up premises ? Should we report apparently scheming groups of striped-shirted gallic-speaking plotters conspiritorially huddled in a group at the local Starbucks? Ought we to report large orders of fertiliser, when the order is coupled with a request for a string of onions ?
Of course not. The label ‘far-right’ is a smear designed to attack Le Pen’s party. Her economic policies are rather left wing. But she is somewhat anti-EU which tends to upset the BBC.
As for terror threats here in the UK we can tell the bias at a glance by the fact that the very real threat from Irish Dissident Republicans is not mentioned.
In the increasingly confusing who makes what world of car manufacturing the PSA group are looking to buy GM owned vauxhall, so just how can we ram some agenda into this one? Easy,
“GM chairman and chief executive Mary Barra said it was a difficult decision to sell Opel and Vauxhall, and insisted the business would have broken even in 2016 had it not been for the UK’s decision to leave the European Union…”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-39175740
Broken even you say, “U.S. government says it lost $11.2 billion on GM bailout”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-gm-treasury-idUSBREA3T0MR20140430
Depends how you define breaking even I suppose.
