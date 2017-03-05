Looks like Dame Jenni Murray is about to join Germaine Greer in the unwanted by the BBC list.
Broadcaster Dame Jenni Murray has been criticised for making “hurtful remarks” after suggesting men who have had sex-change operations should not claim to be “real women”. Writing for the Sunday Times, the Woman’s Hour host said “it takes more than a sex change and make-up” to “lay claim to womanhood”. LGBTQ campaign group Stonewall called the comments “reductive”. But Dame Jenni said she was not “transphobic or anti-trans”. The Radio 4 presenter, 66, questioned whether someone who had enjoyed the privileges of growing up as a man could really be a woman.
I think Germaine Greer put it more succinctly when she noted…
“Just because you lop off your d**k and then wear a dress doesn’t make you a ******* woman. I’ve asked my doctor to give me long ears and liver spots and I’m going to wear a brown coat but that won’t turn me into a ******* cocker spaniel. “I do understand that some people are born intersex and they deserve support in coming to terms with their gender but it’s not the same thing. A man who gets his d**k chopped off is actually inflicting an extraordinary act of violence on himself.”
Such common sense is unwanted by the BBC.
Like the current Obama noose that surely will sweep the Left into its bin once Donald and team are through?
The idiot Left fail to see where their nasty logic ends up. In a sinister cul-de-sac. Still-good that they learn where “inclusiveness” and “non-judgement” leads to.
this is a bit personal for me. but i am not avoiding to make a comment on it just because i happen to be personally involved with the issue. i had a sex change a long time ago and although it was presented to me as a cure for my gender dysphoria i do not regret it. i feel good. i am not trying to pretend to be anyone. i am just happy to be happy with who i am. But it is a bit more complicated then cutting this off and adding that on. So in that sense, greer and murray are being a bit simplistic. but i support their freedom to express what they believe. I wonder though whether we would be talking like this if the subject were diabetes or depression or kidney failure. The thing is that although distant, that feeling of not being yourself in having to behave as men are expected to behave and do what men are expected to do is not very healthy and nice. It is a disease for those who experienced it. I do not have any issue with them saying that trans women are not real women. i have an issue with the BBC trying to silence them but also with those who forget that those who experience that state suffer and in one way or another are ill. What should i do if i look like martha now and have an ‘f’ on my passport and when naked i certainly still look like mary? ? Ask people to call me arthur and do as if nothing happened just because this is relevant to those who are not in that ‘boat’? Am i expected to use a urinal just because we have to do everything according to biology books? How? Is life just biology? how do you explain spirituality and religion then? Certainly not biology are they? Equally, should we call christian all those who do not do everything that the bible say word by word? But I am going out of context here…a bit…So I say good on them to be able to say what they think. But I still disagree with them politically. They supported and fought side by side with the liberal left that I disagree strongly with. So, ultimately bloody good riddance.
