Universal Rule

‘I happen to think this brief glimpse of the truth was the most important political revelation of our time. We have been betrayed.’ Peter Hitchens on Labour’s secret immigration policy



David Goodhart, the lefty academic who ‘self-radicalised’ as he studied mass immigration and the effects of Islam upon Western society and, as his eyes were opened, came to the conclusion that neither was to our benefit, has revealed to the world, in the Sunday Times, the philosophy behind so much of the BBC’s reporting and of those who support the EU…no surprises here….

At an Oxford college dinner six years ago I told my neighbour – Gus O’Donnell [one of the BBC’s goto voices for pro-EU pitch dressed up as sage, impartial civil servant advice], then in his last few months as cabinet secretary, the most senior civil servant in the land – that I was writing a book about immigration. He replied: “When I was at the Treasury I argued for the most open door possible to immigration….I think it’s my job to maximise global welfare, not national welfare.” [His job? Thought he was there to do the bidding of his political masters not make policy himself] I was surprised to hear this and asked the man sitting next to him, Mark Thompson – then director-general of the BBC – whether he believed global welfare should be put before national welfare, if the two should conflict. He defended O’Donnell and said he too believed global welfare was paramount. Is it healthy for a democracy when such powerful persons hold views that are evidently at odds with the core political intuitions of the majority of the public?

Further reading…

David Goodhart in 2004…

Too diverse? Is Britain becoming too diverse to sustain the mutual obligations behind a good society and the welfare state? The nation state remains irreplaceable as the site for democratic participation and it is hard to imagine how else one can organise welfare states and redistribution except through national tax and public spending. Moreover, since the arrival of immigrant groups from non-liberal or illiberal cultures it has become clear that to remain liberal the state may have to prescribe a clearer hierarchy of values.

Goodhart has critical views about Islam as revealed in this BBC programme….

The gulf between conservative Islam and secular liberal Britain is larger than with any comparable large group….for those of us who value an open, liberal society it is time to explain why it is superior to the alternatives.

He told us that…

Some claim that if people understood Islam more everything would be fine, they would be more tolerant, I think quite the contrary….the more they understand about it the more alien they would find it…authoritarian, collectivist, patriarchal, misogynist…..all sorts of things that Britain might have been 100 years ago but isn’t now.

David Coleman, professor of demography at the the University of Oxford, said:

“Many of the consequences of large scale migration are damaging. We do not need up to 13 million more people by the mid century. Almost all that increase will be immigrants and their children. It will not make the UK a happier or richer place. Crowding and congestion will have entirely negative effects, increasing pressure on schools, hospitals and particulary housing.”

Simon Ross, director of Population Concern, said it was time people looked at the consequences migration had on quality of life.

“There’s a lot of people with vested interests in immigration, the universities and employers for instance….People talk about the taxes that migrants pay but that is a short term view. Migrants have children and get old and we need to take account of the services they will eventually use. We should not reduce migration simply to a taxation issue. We should talk about its effect on British society including the need for more housing which effects the green belt and transport infrastructure. These are quality of life issues.”

The Government knows all this because it studies the consequences of world affairs…but ignores them, or refuses to deal with the difficult questions..such as is Islam compatible with Western democracy? Western society is heading for implosion and war [many migrants have already joined the war against the West and Western ideas] as immigrants are allowed to flood in, immigrants who don’t hold the same values and beliefs….

You may want to read this forecast from 2007 of what the future may well bring….and indeed has…

Identity & Interest – Potential Implications

While citizenship and physical security will remain important, individual loyalty to the state and state institutions will become increasingly conditional, based on personal identity and interest.

Nationhood and ethnicity in certain countries will continue to influence human behaviour and international relations.

Diaspora communities and their networks will be dynamic and unpredictable features of the political, demographic and economic aspects of globalization.

Physical and cultural origin will continue to be significant to identity, but will be employed increasingly selectively, based on their utility in context and in relation to personal interest.

Communities will increasingly form around the pursuit of common interests. The expansion of global media and Information Communications Technology (ICT) will

heighten the sense of grievance and marginalization between ‘haves and have-nots’,

nationally and internationally. This is likely to lead to populism, human crises and

confrontations, typified by inter-communal and inter-ethnic conflicts at local level, but,

when related to access to strategic resources necessary to sustain developed or

developing economies, may increase the incidence and risk of international confrontation.

Communicable disease will continue to be a feature of human life; while familiar diseases

will be eradicated or mitigated through prophylaxis or cure, others will emerge, of varying

intensity and impact, alongside the constant risk of low incidence, but potentially high

impact, pandemics.

From Newstime Africa, and why it paid Labour to import voters…