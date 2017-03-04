Muslim anti-Polish racism…BBC interest? Zero

Any interest from the BBC about this anti-Polish racism from a Muslim who tells him this is not your country and slags him off for eating pork…must be due to Brexit then…or Islam….

No BBC shocked outrage? No calls to the Polish Ambassador? No linking this to the ideology of Islam asking if Britain has become a nastier, more racist place since Islam came to our shores? No interest at all…which is funny when you consider how much effort the BBC puts into telling us how badly Poles are treated in this country and that they are fleeing back home because of the racism here #DuetoBrexit.