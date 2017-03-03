As the weekend beckons, here is a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias. Over to you,
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- StewGreen on March 4, 2017 at 9:58 am on The BBC Power GrabSo the London Centric BBC recognise they have a problem and especially for those who can’t afford to get to...
- Oaknash on March 4, 2017 at 9:55 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……Ian - I love the way that the media try to portray him as some sort of super yob -...
- Oaknash on March 4, 2017 at 9:41 am on The BBC Power GrabI love the idea of a "BBC College" . I wonder whether Purnell realises the supreme irony of what he...
- Geoff on March 4, 2017 at 9:23 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……For over 30 odd years Sounds of the 60s at 8am on Radio 2 survived without 'Pause for thought' Today...
- GoingInNowDan on March 4, 2017 at 9:16 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……You'd think Al Beebus, which trys so desperately hard to get down with "da kidz", would be promoting this story...
- Al Shubtill on March 4, 2017 at 9:13 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……I just heard an interview on Toady as to why there has been no space mission to Mars yet, Webb...
- Foscari on March 4, 2017 at 9:12 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……I couldn't believe what I was watching and listening to on the morning programme this morning!! The positive discrimination and...
- Up2snuff on March 4, 2017 at 9:11 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……Invicta 'Thus staffing levels at ports were reduced.' Yes, I remember that. If I recall correctly, the Conservative Government was...
- Gunner on March 4, 2017 at 9:05 am on Armageddon Beckons Once AgainThis index, to which Brussels Broadcasting attaches the significance of the tablets of stone, was spectacularly misleading post-Brexit, and ...
- Up2snuff on March 4, 2017 at 9:04 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……Nibor, far be it from me to point out typos as I spend 30% more time on-line than necessary trying...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
For over 30 odd years Sounds of the 60s at 8am on Radio 2 survived without ‘Pause for thought’
Today we have the first Dermot O’Dreary Saturday Breakfast Show and we have such a feature, OK it was a ‘right on’ female C of E vic today, but with a BBC head of religion from a certain persuasion I think we can see where this feature will be going…
Bring back Brian Matthew.
5 likes