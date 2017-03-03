WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……

  By |

As the weekend beckons, here is a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias. Over to you,

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

134 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……

Older Comments
  1. Geoff says:
    March 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    For over 30 odd years Sounds of the 60s at 8am on Radio 2 survived without ‘Pause for thought’

    Today we have the first Dermot O’Dreary Saturday Breakfast Show and we have such a feature, OK it was a ‘right on’ female C of E vic today, but with a BBC head of religion from a certain persuasion I think we can see where this feature will be going…

    Bring back Brian Matthew.

       5 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply