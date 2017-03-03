WEEKEND OPEN THREAD……

As the weekend beckons, here is a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias. Over to you,
I do wish Nigel Farage would just invite everyone round his local, hire the upstairs room and they could thrash it out of a Saturday afternoon session.
Did you know that available on BBC i-player are over 500 editions of the Radio 4 show In Our Time – containing discussion on topics from history, culture, art, science, philosophy, literature – all these shows hosted, chaired and steered by Melvyn Bragg. All of these 100s of hours paid for through the regressive compulsory licence fee and presented and delivered with a uniformly left-liberal multicultural globalist soft-marxian world view.
Now Labour Lord Headcold of the Lake District gets up in the House of Lords (£300 a day) and first tells us he voted Remain.
Ok that’s his democratic right and I’m pleased that he shows his colours – the BBC ought to report the political views of their arts/culture/political/news presenters (perhaps he’s not an employee perhaps he runs a service company?)
But Bragg goes on that he now feels he’s a minority ‘bullied and beleagured’ moreover he reckons he’s been ‘effectively gagged’
Over 500 hours hosting and chairing discussions on a very broad range of topics with countless opportunities to slip in his opinion, nudge the discussion in a particular direction etc etc – and he feels gagged!!!
Our elite truly are brass-necked.
8 likes