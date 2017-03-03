SANCTUARY ON THE BBC….

This erudite article is worth your attention

“When it comes to inaccurate, hopelessly biased “reporting” on immigration, Americans are spoiled for choice. Advocacy journalism is now more the rule than the exception and so rebutting and correcting the deluge of crooked immigration “reporting” is something of a Sisyphean task. Consuming a steady diet of mainstream media immigration “reporting” is akin to relocating to a toxic waste dump — after a while, you barely even notice the stench.

But every so often, I stumble across an immigration piece or segment so odious, so egregious, so hopelessly partisan in nature and execution that I can hardly digest it without retching. Sometimes, dear readers, journalists distinguish themselves with something so foul that they deserve to be named and shamed. This nine-minute, 16-second propaganda piece on the origins and impact of the sanctuary city movement in San Francisco, broadcast on the BBC “Witness” program on February 10, is just such a creature.