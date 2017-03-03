Food Fraud #DuetoBrexit?

The BBC tells us [35 mins]…

One of the UK’s leading food fraud experts is warning that a trade deal with the US will result in imports of lower quality food that the British public doesn’t want. Professor Chris Elliott, founder of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast, says that a trade deal after Brexit will mean accepting imports of food that is currently not sold in the UK because of current EU regulations. He warns that such foods will be vulnerable to mislabelling and food fraud.

What the BBC doesn’t emphasises is just how closely tied to the EU he is and how anti-Brexit he is as he scaremongers about it….

And he says…

I still hope that the EU referendum result is a figment of my imagination, but as each day passes the horrible reality of what may happen becomes more and more real. All around the country, people, businesses and universities are all trying to work out what the implications are to their own lives and the functioning of their organisations. It is my belief and hope that inside or outside the EU we will maintain the same degree of rigour in checking our food is safe and free from fraud. But like so many other issues around Brexit, we are jumping blindfolded by a Union Jack handkerchief into a shark-infested ocean.

I suppose the EU regulations and control stopped a massive EU wide horse meat food fraud from happening? Oh..no…It didn’t…funny how he fails to mention that on the programme…or anything about what he has been tweeting about so recently…illegal use of pesticides…the EU not stop that then?…

@ QUBFoodProf @ iffnmanchester I was invited to work on SANCO project on EU illegal pesticide trade. Declined as involved interviewing crims!

Chlorine chicken, hormone beef? European fears over American ‘Frankenfood’ imports TTIP trade deal could see poorly regulated American food hit British tables

French President François Hollande has openly backed the trade deal. But in an interview with The Washington Post, Matthias Fekl, France’s new secretary of state for foreign trade, said he could not envision any deal that opens the door to controversial US foods. “This is about lifestyle, about way of life,” Fekl said. “Nothing will force us to expand entry into Europe of chlorinated chicken or hormone beef.”

It’s really about paranoia, anti-Americanism and anti-Brexit alarmism.