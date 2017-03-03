Armageddon Beckons Once Again

Economic disaster stalks the land once more as the Brexit effect takes hold at long, long last, sighs the BBC with relief…remember though last September when we said this about the BBC’s reluctance to report almost record high PMI figures…

Just a few weeks ago the BBC was trumpeting the then latest PMI figures that had dipped below 50 and in the BBC’s interpretation this definitely showed we were heading for recession due to Brexit. This ‘news’ was constantly and loudly broadcast on the day the figures were released. How different yesterday when the latest PMI figures [53.3] were released showing that ‘the month-on-month increase in the PMI level was the joint largest in the survey’s 25-year history.’ The figures were released at 09:30, the BBC didn’t report this until around 21:00 and the radio news was totally silent all day on this remarkable turn around in contrast to the very high profile the figures received last month. Odd that the BBC was not chomping at the bit to get these latest ‘good news’ figures that give the lie to the BBC’s scaremongering about Brexit.

It seems we have had an effect and the BBC has taken note….they now leap at the chance to publish the latest PMI figures…

UK economy ‘loses momentum’ as services growth slows Growth in the UK’s service sector eased to a five-month low in February, according to a closely watched survey. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services fell to 53.3, down from 54.5 in January. However, it remains above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction. The economy has “lost momentum” after “impressive” growth [ignored by the BBC] at the end of 2016, said Chris Williamson of IHS Markit. Markit said the sector had been stung by the steepest rise in costs for more than eight years as a result of the weak pound.

Wonder why the BBC are suddenly so keen to report these latest PMI figures and do so in such a dramatic fashion….the economy ‘losing momentum’ as a headline?