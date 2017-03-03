ALWAYS THE RUSSIANS….

The BBC has jumped all over the Sessions story in the States, sensing more blood. It acts as a mouthpiece of the Democrat Party, entirely partisan, 100% anti-Trump. Simply not worth watching.

  1. The Highland Rebel says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Still no mention on al Beeb about the disappearance of children murdered and ‘sacrified’ in the Clinton’s spirit cooking paedophile ring though.
    Priorities I suppose.

    http://undergroundnewsreport.com/the-truth/wikileaks-assange-new-clinton-emails-bizarre-truly-evil/

  2. foxcote7822 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Frankly even Jo Bloggs down the street can see the BBC for what it is ..Nothing more than a propaganda mouthpiece for the liberal left. There will come a time when the vast majority will not believe anything it has to say truth or not! The problem with ‘aunty’ is it’s not intelligent enough to understand that the majority of free thinking people have become savie to its endless bullshit… It’s time for the BBC to stand up or shut up!

  3. Dave S says:
    March 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    This attitude towards Russia is evidence that the progressives have lost their minds. I am old enough to rememeber when the left was always in favour of dialogue with the USSR and easing any tensions. Not now apparently if you believe the rubbish on the MSM.

