Midweek Open Thread

Sadiq Khan [The man who made being ‘Mooslim’ an election issue in the Mayoral election] claims the SNP are racist..
“In that respect there’s no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we’re English or Scottish, and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion.
“Now of course I’m not saying that nationalists are somehow racist or bigoted – but now, more than ever – what we don’t need is more division and separation.”
The SNP’s whole independence campaign is in essence one based upon an anti-English narrative…it can hardly be one of political independence as they wish to tie themselves ever closer to the EU, thus it can only be an anti-English stance that drives them…a belief backed up so often by their rhetoric. In contrast UKIP is purely about politics and sovereignty but that doesn’t stop the BBC defaming them as racists and Nazis…whilst totally ignoring the claim that the SNP is racist, in fact the BBC so often cheerleading for the independence movement…because of course that lessens the unity and power of Britain and allows the EU to pick off the smaller nation states like Scotland.
Now the BBC is interested…why? Because a Muslim has piped up and a black, female feminist who backed Khan has fled Twitter in fear for her life because of the abuse she got. As with Khan, who identifies strongly as Mooslim, she identifies as black, and proud to be British…and yet shouts about nationalism and the horrors of identity politics….She’s a student…“I’m studying to be a critical race theorist”.
Emma Barnett helpfully exposed [52 mins] what we always knew about the BBC and its view of ‘Nationalism’…she defined it thus…
By definition, historically, nationalism is always about there being an us and there being the ‘other’…an Untermenschen.
Yep, she really did equate nationalism with the very worst aspect of the Nazi ideology…..she wriggled as her interviewee, an SNP politician, told her that was outrageous…and he’s right of course….Barnett lied and said she wasn’t saying that about Scotland…but of course that’s precisely what she was saying.
Still, nice to have down in black and white what the BBC’s definition of nationalism is.
Amidst all the doom and gloom, most of it provided by the beeb, I think it’s time we cheered ourselves up by laughing one last time at Emma Stone telling us how much she f*****g loves Moonlight, and in the process proving that a) luvvies are barking, b) they can’t act (or lie) without a script and a dozen re-takes, and above all that we should never, ever, give any credence to a single word they say, specially when they stray into virtue signalling politics. Enjoy.
http://www.msn.com/en-gb/video/other/oscars-2017-emma-stones-amazing-reaction-to-best-picture-mistake/vi-AAnucz2?ocid=spartandhp
Owen jones gets a bollocking and a reality check. Long but worth it.
British students killed in Iraq after joining Isis
“when a convoy he was travelling with leaving Mosul, Iraq, was hit by gunfire.” That must be guardian speak for getting your arse shot off while running away.
Anyhow,………….
Double bingo points on ‘Climate Change Weekly’ or Inside Science as the BBC calls it – Climate Change and homosexuality!
“Some pollution might be good for the world oceans. New finding from China show how iron oxide pollution from power generation and industry has been turned into a source of nutrients for phytoplankton – by interacting with other chemical pollutants. The researchers say this is increasing the ability of the ocean to lock up atmospheric carbon dioxide and so reduce the impact of man made greenhouse gasses. They query whether reducing this kind of pollution could have a negative impact.
This week The Royal Society celebrated LGBT history month and 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales
Rory Galloway meets Sir Dermot Turing, the nephew of renowned computer scientist Alan Turing, to discuss Alan’s Legacy for LGBT scientists today, and we look at the continued impacted of homophobia in science. “
More claptrap about how Turing invented modern computing, (he was gay you know!). The idea of programmability goes back at least to Charles Babbage’s time and modern computer architecture uses the John von Neumann model, Turing’s idea of program and data sharing the same memory space, (and the program being modified ‘on the fly’!), was a theoretical dead-end and would give present day computer scientists kittens, (except they wouldn’t dare say it, he was gay you know!).
As much as we should all feel a reluctance to wade in with casual talk of Hitler and the Nazis or to even bother to egage with the Left and their hysterical bleatings and false equivalents it is worth noting a few historical facts.
German pre-war anti-semitism was aimed at a resident population not at immigrants. The Jewish population of Germany was tiny, in the range of 1 to 2%. It was a relatively more visible population because it was proportionately over-represented in commerse, trade and the professions. If German workers were persuaded to resent the Jewish population it was not about competition for jobs but rather their low pay might be blamed on Jews owning their factory or the shops at which they paid high prices. The Nazi propaganda was Marxist in tone – accusing Jews of economic malpractice. The Communists have always blamed Capitalism for the world’s ills and the Nazis simply added a new racial element into the mix.
The parallels with Brexit or Trump are not really there as much as the Left wish they were. What we have is a dumbed down education system which churns out youngsters only able to equate the Nazis with simple badness and a Left reaching for the only universally recogisable bogeyman. Similarly I doubt Attila The Hun or Genghis Khan had much if any concept of themselves as being on the far-right end of the political spectrum.
So let’s hear a little less of this Hitler nonsense.
