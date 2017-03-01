Bubbleheads

The comedian Rory Bremner was on 5 Live earlier last night being rigorously challenged with tough questioning about his ardently pro-Remain position on Brexit….no, sorry, can’t keep that up….he was given such a softball interview it was embarrassing, the presenter chortling along in happy agreement as Bremner offered us his patronising contempt for the Leave voters whom, he told us, were absolutely right that they’d been left behind but were absolutely wrong about the causes…such as the EU and immigration, they were misled, lied to….and of course, Trump and Farage deviously exploited their concerns…..as ‘Blair’ says in the video above…if it all goes wrong it’s the stupid people’s fault for voting for the conmen.

Trouble is they weren’t ‘left behind’, they were cast deliberately and ruthlessly onto the scrapheap by politicians, Big Business and the likes of the BBC who didn’t just sit back and not challenge immigration policies and the rush towards ever-closer union but actively promoted it. Labour knew full well the implications of what mass immigration of cheap labour would do to the job prospects of British workers but they went ahead anyway…mass immigration for Labour, as for the EU itself, is a political project intended to ‘ethnically cleanse’ nation states of citizens loyal to those nations and turn us all into good little EU citizens….with the additional aim for Labour of ‘browning’ the hideously white UK.

Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a “truly multicultural” country, a former Government adviser has revealed. The huge increases in migrants over the last decade were partly due to a politically motivated attempt by ministers to radically change the country and “rub the Right’s nose in diversity”, according to Andrew Neather, a former adviser to Tony Blair, Jack Straw and David Blunkett.