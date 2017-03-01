Bubbleheads

The comedian Rory Bremner was on 5 Live earlier last night being rigorously challenged with tough questioning about his ardently pro-Remain position on Brexit….no, sorry, can’t keep that up….he was given such a softball interview it was embarrassing, the presenter chortling along in happy agreement as Bremner offered us his patronising contempt for the Leave voters whom, he told us, were absolutely right that they’d been left behind but were absolutely wrong about the causes…such as the EU and immigration, they were misled, lied to….and of course, Trump and Farage deviously exploited their concerns…..as ‘Blair’ says in the video above…if it all goes wrong it’s the stupid people’s fault for voting for the conmen.
Trouble is they weren’t ‘left behind’, they were cast deliberately and ruthlessly onto the scrapheap by politicians, Big Business and the likes of the BBC who didn’t just sit back and not challenge immigration policies and the rush towards ever-closer union but actively promoted it. Labour knew full well the implications of what mass immigration of cheap labour would do to the job prospects of British workers but they went ahead anyway…mass immigration for Labour, as for the EU itself, is a political project intended to ‘ethnically cleanse’ nation states of citizens loyal to those nations and turn us all into good little EU citizens….with the additional aim for Labour of ‘browning’ the hideously white UK.
Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a “truly multicultural” country, a former Government adviser has revealed.
The huge increases in migrants over the last decade were partly due to a politically motivated attempt by ministers to radically change the country and “rub the Right’s nose in diversity”, according to Andrew Neather, a former adviser to Tony Blair, Jack Straw and David Blunkett.
He said Labour’s relaxation of controls was a deliberate plan to “open up the UK to mass migration” but that ministers were nervous and reluctant to discuss such a move publicly for fear it would alienate its “core working class vote”…ministers wouldn’t talk about it. In part they probably realised the conservatism of their core voters: while ministers might have been passionately in favour of a more diverse society, it wasn’t necessarily a debate they wanted to have in working men’s clubs in Sheffield or Sunderland.”
Blair now reappears on the scene telling us how concerned he is for the good of Britain…this is a man who didn’t give a damn about the good of Britain as he flooded the country with cheap foreign labour and tried to hand us over lock, stock and barrel to the EU Junta. The BBC of course didn’t question the second coming of Blair, instead giving him lots of airtime and a free pass on his claims about Brexit…yet again the BBC looks away and fails in its job to hold such people to account….would they have done the same if he had supported Brexit?
Bremner and Blair, hard to tell them apart, both media savvy, smooth talking charlattans that the BBC fawns over.
Middle Class Labour voters living in right-wing areas wanted to “rub the Right’s nose in diversity” but instead have destroyed the working-class Labour vote by “rubbing the White Working Class nose in diversity” while the Middle Class Labour voters are still living as a minority in nice non-diverse White areas, while passionately in favour of a more diverse society for their enemies, who then moved out in White flight, leaving our cities to turn into a collection of third world ghettos.
Multiculturalism is an unnatural idea that produces an inverted form of British Imperialism were you bring the world into Britain’s Cities so that the Labour party could survive by producing divide and rule to subvert democracy as well as producing perpetual poverty and therefore perpetual Labour voting in our cities, rather than the more normal sustainable idea of celebrating the diversity of Europe and the Commonwealth externally.
Many years ago I watched a TV show which published viewers’ ratings of several well-known comedians. Bremner gained by far the fewest votes, from my recollection. He was in the studio to hear the results. It was fascinating to watch the contortions of a human face trying to grin at the realisation people found him as funny as a burst haemorrhoid.
Why is an entertainer expected to know about politics anyway? I don’t recall the media forty years ago asking Mike Yarwood or Morecambe and Wise for their views on Common Market entry. (mind you, judging by the long-term results of decisions made by the likes of Heath and Wilson, they might just as well have consulted Harry Corbett and Sooty.)
