The Whole Truth and Nothing Like The Truth

The BBC has been pumping out reports insinuating that Syrian filmmaker Khaled Khatib was stopped from going to the US by some devious Trump trick despite having been issued a visa by the US…the BBC is still reporting today that this is so...[A report from 13:00 today]

However, White Helmets’ cinematographer Khaled Khateeb was unable to attend the Oscars ceremony after being barred from boarding a flight from Turkey, after US officials reported finding “derogatory information” about him.

The Daily Mail however reports that Khatib’s passport was cancelled by the Syrian government as said in a statement by the White Helmets themselves [see above image]….

In a statement early on Sunday, the White Helmets, also known as the Syrian Civil Defence, said that Saleh would not be able to leave his work because of the high intensity of air strikes while Khatib could not attend because Syria’s government had cancelled his passport.

BBC fake news? I think I’ll go with the Mail on this one….seems likely the Syrian government would not like such a person to be freely roaming around making anti-Assad noises.

Oh even the Guardian is on the ball [Sunday]…

So America does not ‘deny entry’ to Khatib, he doesn’t have a passport. Guess the BBC is either desperate to keep blaming Trump in some shape or form or they are incompetent.