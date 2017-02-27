Start The Week Open Thread

Had the joy of watching some of the BBC’s ‘Doctors’ soap…even here the propaganda runs deep as a quote from the Bible was turned into an opportunity to promote the Koran as well….a character stating ‘I read the Bible, and the Koran, it makes me a better person’…or some such waffle along those lines. I’m sure a working class likely lad would be reading both the Bible and the Koran…but only in the mind of a BBC scriptwriter.
All posts on this open thread must now include copious praise for the Prophet’s blueprint for conquest and colonisation in the interest of celebrating diversity…the open thread is all yours…..
They’re increasing the bbc Extortion Fee.
RESIST! REFUSE! REVOLT! REBEL!
Not in MY name. Not MY broadcasting corporation.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-39130964
I watched some of the Conservative Party political broadcast this evening, the footage included Treezer appearing with Merkel; Hollande and former-POTUS-Obama-who-treated-the-UK-like-s**t but NOT the current one, whom she was the first foreign leader to visit!
WTF! I imagine that will have gone down in the WH like a pork chop at a bar mitzvah – f*****g unbelievable!
You could be forgiven for thinking that it was actually calculated to p**s off the new administration. If May signed off on that, then it doesn’t bode well for her negotiating with our EU “friends” to the best advantage of our country.
“Government defeated on Brexit bill”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39133400
Just pull the plug on the EU, end of .
They have far more to lose than us.
They sell far more to us than we sell to them.
We pay far more cash into their pot than they do .
Their workers are over here to earn money not because of charity.
Our Expats spend their money in the EU. Nice little earner for the EU .
I smell a rat.
What’s the hold up ?- get out Treeezer, or your out .
