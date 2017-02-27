Start The Week Open Thread

Had the joy of watching some of the BBC’s ‘Doctors’ soap…even here the propaganda runs deep as a quote from the Bible was turned into an opportunity to promote the Koran as well….a character stating ‘I read the Bible, and the Koran, it makes me a better person’…or some such waffle along those lines. I’m sure a working class likely lad would be reading both the Bible and the Koran…but only in the mind of a BBC scriptwriter.
All posts on this open thread must now include copious praise for the Prophet’s blueprint for conquest and colonisation in the interest of celebrating diversity…the open thread is all yours…..
BBC News website this morning: “Trump touts renewal of American Spirit”. The use of the word touts is a bit pejorative in my view. The headline could be “promotes” or some other positive word, but that’s the Beeb for you! Definitely no bias there then
I believe BBC Editorial Guidelines have reserved positive terms like this, ‘audacious’ or ‘daring’ for when old men send kids into crowded markets or clubs with suicide vests and AKs.
Lord Newby, the Lib Dem leader in the Lords, today indicated that opposition peers will not back down on the issue. (EU nationals)
“It is disgraceful that the Commons has so far allowed the Government to get away with their plan to unfairly use EU nationals as bargaining chips in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
However Jo Coburn BBBC claimed Theresa May could announce this unilaterally and by implication fuck all Brits living abroad.
Top state schools ‘dominated by richest families’
Well this is a rather obvious liberal hatchet job. The inference is that selective schools are full of rich white kids. She obviously hasn’t visited my old grammar school in Dartford where white pupils are now in a minority. The inference is a grotesque distortion of the truth but it appears Ms Richardson does have a ‘bit of previous’ when it comes to presenting biased reports –
Grammar schools and the BBC
Did you know that the envoy to William the conqueror was black?
I didn’t know that either, but according to last nights BBC documentary on 1066 apparently he was.
The jungle must’ve been in existence even in those days
Is the BBC starting to eat humble pie? Woke up to Radio 4 mentioning how Trump is a “different person – professional, softer and non of his election rhetoric”.
This article is taking the same line that Trump is not that bad afterall…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-39124349
Not sure what the BBC is up to but I still heard Trump say he is going to build that Mexican wall. This is the BBCs attempt to creep around Trump by reporting him in a positive light so they can be allowed back into the White House press conferences. Hopefully trump will judge them on their reporting history and not by the last token gesture pro-Trump article.
I’m confused…
The BBC this morning gives a very sympathetic platform and presentation for the relatives of British tourists murdered in Tunisia by an Islamist gunman who are presently engaged in bringing a law suit against their travel operator.
The outcome will presumably hinge on the travel advice they received given the perceived terror threat at their destination.
No sooner had the BBC (metaphorically at least) patted them on the head and wished them well than Simon Calder, the BBC travel guy, gave us a seemingly heartfelt plea on behalf of Tunisians engaged in the tourist industry, insisted that the chance of becoming a terror victim was statistically rare and even told us that he personally was anxious to get out to Tunisia on a holiday of his own.
Now my question is this: If I take the word of the BBC – our trusted national broadcaster – and go to Tunisia and then fall victim to terrorism… I can sue the BBC, right?
Of course not. The BBC is running with both the hare and hounds here. Two victim trump cards are in play and they are in close equivalence in the judgement of the BBC. On the one hand the BBC is keen on all and any legal compensation claim cases where they can be seen to support the underdog sticking it to the man. The BBC will never notice the legal profession rubbing its hands and muttering under their breath something in latin such as – ‘lovely-jubbly m’lud-ly’ Nor will the BBC ever think to extrapolate the eye-watering costs of compensation spread over the rest of us poor consumer saps – we always ultimately and inevitably pick up the bill.
And of course on the other hand the internationalist virtue-signalling BBC can’t bear to be seen to be advising people not to visit Islamic countries.
So the BBC play both cards: they confuse me; but they don’t think or join the dots; and they don’t care – there’s no come back.
It’s rather ironic that the BBC would like just about every Muslim in the world to come and live in the UK to escape the horrors of their own Islamic countries but then insist it is OK for Brits to holiday in those same Islamic countries that have a history of terrorism.
