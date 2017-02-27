Start The Week Open Thread

Had the joy of watching some of the BBC’s ‘Doctors’ soap…even here the propaganda runs deep as a quote from the Bible was turned into an opportunity to promote the Koran as well….a character stating ‘I read the Bible, and the Koran, it makes me a better person’…or some such waffle along those lines.  I’m sure a working class likely lad would be reading both the Bible and the Koran…but only in the mind of a BBC scriptwriter.

All posts on this open thread must now include copious praise for the Prophet’s blueprint for conquest and colonisation in the interest of celebrating diversity…the open thread is all yours…..

133 Responses to Start The Week Open Thread

  1. G.W.F. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:56 am

    BBC throw a line to remaining Treezer.

    ‘Brexit should be delayed if no trade deal can be struck with the EU by the end of the two-year negotiating process, business leaders have said.’

    You can bet your boots that Treezer will not complete any deal

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39111813

    • gaxvil says:
      February 28, 2017 at 10:16 am

      Do the esteemed business leaders know anything about trade?
      It would appear not. In the absence of a deal, World Trade Organization rules apply (like most of the rest of the World, eg: America).
      Of course, if the EU doesn’t want to sell us anything and maintain our massive trade imbalance with them that would just be too bad. Our esteemed business leaders would have to get off their arses and do some work. JCB aren’t pooping their pants – funny that?
      Anyhow if all the Euro car dealerships were closed, we could build houses on the sites using our thousands of foreign builders and even think about building British cars again – I’m old enough to remember we used to do that.

    • AsISeeIt says:
      February 28, 2017 at 10:23 am

      ‘Brexit should be delayed if no trade deal can be struck with the EU by the end of the two-year negotiating process, business leaders have said.’

      So every incentive for the europeans not to do a deal with us then.

  2. gb123 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I had to do it. This makes more sense than his speech yesterday.

