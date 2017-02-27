Start The Week Open Thread

Had the joy of watching some of the BBC’s ‘Doctors’ soap…even here the propaganda runs deep as a quote from the Bible was turned into an opportunity to promote the Koran as well….a character stating ‘I read the Bible, and the Koran, it makes me a better person’…or some such waffle along those lines. I’m sure a working class likely lad would be reading both the Bible and the Koran…but only in the mind of a BBC scriptwriter.
All posts on this open thread must now include copious praise for the Prophet’s blueprint for conquest and colonisation in the interest of celebrating diversity…the open thread is all yours…..
it was followed by the “Coroner” the narrative about some immigrants being hidden from the police by a Barnacle Bill character. Honestly ..Really!!
3 likes
How very civilised
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4262578/Melvyn-Bragg-gives-wife-huge-pay-NO-divorce.html
‘As part of the deal, he is understood to have shelled out several million pounds to buy his wife, who co-wrote a book about 10 Downing Street with Cherie Blair, her own home in Hampstead, North London’
Can’t help but notice in the Evening Standard reports Labour Lord Bragg’s children are described as a ‘film-maker’ and a ‘science journalist’. I wonder, of course discounting nepotism, obviously, would our Lord Bragg subscribe to a view of nature or of nurture as the best qualification in the highly sought after realms of employment in the media – perhaps a subject for a future Radio 4 In Our Time special?
2 likes
Credit to the Daily Mail for forcing the BBC to report on its own hideous bully boy tactics for extorting money out of the vulnerable. They know what Crapita are up to The BBC really are the scum of the earth. Vile filth.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-39100048
8 likes
According to this morning’s Metro, which was commenting on ITVs decision to move its 10pm news back to 10.30 for a while, BBC News at 10 has 4.1m viewers whilst SkyNews has 1.8m
I was surprised, I would have thought that BBC News would have more than that. Suggests that not a great proportion of the population watch the news at that time at all.
1 likes
Not directly related to BBC bias but the BBC do very often deploy the term “right-wing”.
What’s more the BBC are rather fond of our hallowed seats of higher eductaion – at least when the Profs ‘say’ the right lefty-leaning things.
Many a BBC report begins with the terms ‘an academic study says..’ or ‘leading academics say…’
We begin to see why that might be so
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2017/02/21/right-wing-student-sussex-professors-think-problem-needs-dealing/
‘Right-wing student at Sussex? Your professors think you’re a problem that needs ‘dealing with’ ‘
3 likes
FYI, The BBC Progressives Political Scale looks like this:
Communist/Socialist/Left wing/Centre Left/Left of Centre/Centrist/Far Right
0 likes
Noting the limited amount of attacks on Trump at both the Brits and The Oscars maybe a lot of celebrities in the Entertainment industry have suddenly realised attacking the 60 million plus people who voted for him is not a smart business idea
3 likes
‘Lords Speaker: BBC is ‘sexing up’ claims over peers’ expenses’
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/lords-speaker-bbc-is-sexing-up-claims-over-peers-expenses-a3476881.html
‘“When did this happen? Do we know that he went into the chamber? Did he claim £300? Who was this peer and was he asked to explain?”… “What kind of investigative journalism leaves questions of that kind unanswered?” The BBC did not immediately respond to his questions’
Oh dear, the Speaker of the House of Lords questioning the BBC’s right to publish stories from un-named un-verifiable sources ? – what a deplorable dangerous, anti-press freedom undemocratic, despotic man!
I do hope next time he visits the States the US Congress bans him from addressing them… or something…
1 likes