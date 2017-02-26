EXPLAINING THE BIAS…

The BBC has appointed a second Muslim executive to be in charge of religious television programming after attracting criticism previously from those who thought the job should go to a Christian.
Gosh. I never seen that one coming…
The corporation has appointed Fatima Salaria, a BBC editor who commissioned Muslims Like Us, a reality-style show, and a series of programmes about radicalisation.
She attracted criticism last year by giving Anthony Small, the convicted fraudster and former boxing champion a platform on Muslims Like Us. Small, now known as Abdul Haqq, was a member of the inner circle of Anjem Choudary, the hate preacher. He had previously expressed support for Islamic State but was cleared in 2015 of trying to join the jihadist group.
The BBC seems determined to ensure that a Muslim oversees its “religious programming” output.
Another good reason not to pay the licence fee.
They really are spitting in the faces of the British people now.
As a ‘public service’, the Beeb is an utter disgrace, and deserves no more than profound vitriol from the very people who have to fund their extravagances and morally bankrupt behaviour.
The bad news they spurt is getting the goat of a lot more people now, and it’s much easier to mention what liars they are to friends who otherwise would never have dreamed of doubting the broadcasts.
Why not appoint a Scientologist for a change? Its popular with Hollywood celebtards.
The BBC would not be so blatant in their promotion of Islam were it not for the Prime Minister.
The rot within the BBC will only be removed when the British people remove the Prime Minister and fellow travelling members of her party
GWF,
Spot on. That statement sums up Treezer. Either very stupid or very dishonest or both. A worthless creature.
